Arrest Made and an Additional Suspect Sought in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 1100 Block of Summit Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District announce an arrest has been made and a suspect is sought in an in a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Monday, June 15, 2021, in the 1100 block of Summit Street, Northeast.

At approximately 3:24 pm, two suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects snatched the victim’s property then fled the scene.

On Monday, June 14, 2021, a 16 year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.