Twitter shares new insights into growing tweet engagement around sports [Infographic]

As live sports are gradually returning to normal and fans are attending, Twitter has also seen a steady increase in sports engagement, as shown here new overview of rising sports discussion trends via tweets.

Based on internal data, Twitter shared new insights on how people tweet about sporting events, including:

There are now more than 24 million unique writers on sports topics (+ 59% daily average author growth) )

30 tweets about sports are posted on the platform every second

All the major sports have seen a significant increase in tweet engagement recently

Twitter also notes that other entertainment-based topics, such as games, music and food / drinks, interest in the latter time has also risen sharply, reflecting the growing focus as the vaccine expands.

It can provide new tweet opportunities, or spark new ideas for linking campaigns.

You can see the full overview of Twitter here, while we also put together the most important findings in the infographics below.