The First dWeb Directory Launches, Delivers Resources on Web 3.0 for a New Generation of Users
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week marks the anniversary of dwebguide.com, the first and most comprehensive guide to the next evolution of the internet (Web 3), including the decentralized web (dWeb).
dWeb Guide is an online platform that offers resources on the applications of blockchain, including a comprehensive directory with links to live sites already utilising Web 3.0 and its open-source technology. The company’s aim is to support users in understanding the complex world of Web 3.0 with a one-stop-shop and easy-to-understand platform.
Founder of dWeb Guide, James Denn says, “over the next 5 years, the internet as we know it is going to shift rapidly and dWeb Guide will be right there alongside people, helping them learn, make the adjustment and drive the necessary changes to ensure the web remains open and free for all.”
Along with the directory, the website also includes educational resources and ‘Insights,’ specifically deep dive articles on issues surrounding crypto, DeFi and all aspects of the next evolution of the internet.
“At dWeb Guide, we see the education of the next generation of internet users to be integral to not only the success of the new internet but in the democratic sharing of information as a whole,” says COO Pepita Maiden. “We aren’t custodians of knowledge in this space, but we do aim to be the leading resource.”
This commitment to education sees dWeb launch into the TikTok space this month with @dwebguide sharing snackable and shareable guides in short-form video content.
“From our experience, short-form video is the fastest way to engage our readers, providing an entry to the expansive body of information on decentralization”, says Ms. Maiden.
The dWeb Guide is accessible at dwebguide.com and on TikTok at @dwebguide. For further media enquiries, please contact editor@dwebguide.com.
About dWeb Guide
dWeb Guide is a platform dedicated to supporting users with valuable and pertinent information about Web 3. Through informative articles, directories and more, dWeb Guide is leading the way to this new and exciting technology.
