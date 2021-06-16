Facebook launches new game fan groups as part of its broader push into the game space

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced a new group type specifically designed for game creators, as Facebook is still playing in an effort to maximize its presence in the fast-growing space.

Facebook is new game Fan Groups is introduced today with selected game creators, and is designed to facilitate improved connectivity within game communities.

As you can see on this screenshot, Facebook’s new fan groups contain new elements such as #tags for topics to streamline navigation to relevant discussions within the community.

This will help players connect with the content that best suits their specific interests, while Facebook also wants to help the game get real games within these groups via a new ‘Looking for player’ post type.

This in turn will facilitate community involvement and growth better by forging stronger bonds with the people you are already in playgroups with.

Facebook will also recommend relevant game groups for viewers at the end of some game streams, while also encouraging users to join Fan groups after talking to a creators page. It can be a great way to grow these communities and improve the connection between interested users.

As noted, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement during a test of Facebook’s new sound rooms, which also includes a series of Facebook Gaming streamers in the audio chat, each sharing their experiences in building communities on the platform.

Facebook Gaming has seen a gradual increase in interest, especially over the past year StreamLabs reports that Facebook Gaming surpassed a billion hours watched in 2020, a record for the platform. There’s still a way to catch up with the leaders on YouTube and Twitch, but Facebook is gaining some ground in space, which may well put it to benefit from the next phase of game content, which will be engaging games. . experiences in the VR world.

Indeed, Facebook is already the leader in VR content Oculus headsets are now the leading VR device, and as sales of its VR devices continue to increase, building communities like these, connected to Facebook’s massive network graph, could be the key to broadening its horizons in space, and to establish entrenched communities, in line with the platform.

Therefore, today’s announcement is just the beginning. It may not seem like much and add game groups to the broader Facebook ecosphere, but ultimately the idea would be that these groups would facilitate a broader connection and growth of Facebook’s VR tools, and connect the two platforms, scale and technology will combine to maximize its game footprint.

In addition, Zuckerberg also noted that any badges earned during a live stream from a creator will now also be transferred to the Fan Group, giving community members extra recognition for their involvement during live broadcasts.

There are a number of small but relevant additions here that can each be of great importance in the long run. And if you do not pay attention to the growth of games, you are really missing a huge element of emerging culture, given its impact on virtually every part of the broader online sphere.

The live test of Facebook’s sound rooms got all the attention in this announcement, but the play tools are equally relevant to Facebook’s growth plans.