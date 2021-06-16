LinkedIn offers new insights into the evolving marketing landscape for marketing [Infographic]

All industries have been affected in one way or another by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the full inflow effects still ongoing and likely to cause decades in the world economy.

Some of these changes were, of course, more direct – for example, the rise of teleworking and the shift to new business models. This has had an immediate impact on the career prospects of people, while the increasing acceptance of e-commerce has accelerated the demand for online promotion and skills in it.

What is the focus of LinkedIn’s latest infographic. By analyzing the major shifts in marketing over the past year, LinkedIn has given a new overview of important changes in the marketing sector, including demand areas, top skills, places, etc.

As per LinkedIn:

“Marketing has been dramatically reformed over the past 14 months. The question changes. Geography is declining. Inter-team dynamics are being redesigned while marketing professionals are adapting to remote work and dispersed colleagues as the norm. ‘

Of course, those in the sector already know this, but the infographic information below contains additional information about these shifts that could affect your career.

You can visit the full LinkedIn report here.