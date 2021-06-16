Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Pipeline: Current Treatments, Drug Pipeline and Clinical Trial Outlook | Insights by DelveInsight

The pipeline of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis is very vast and in the coming years, it is expected that the market will grow with the approval of late-stage products in the pipeline.

DelveInsight’s ‘Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Pipeline Insights’ report offers exhaustive coverage of the emerging therapies and landscape in different stages of development from pre-clinical till late-stage, along with dormant, inactive, and abandoned therapeutic agents.

Some of the key highlights from the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Pipeline report:

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Pipeline report offers a rich analysis of 100+ key players and 100+ key therapies.

key players and key therapies. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis pipeline comprises therapies in different stages of the clinical phase such as BIIB067, ANX005, AMX0035, MN-166, BLZ945, AP-101, AS-202, Arimoclomol, ALZT-OP1a, AT1501, HK001, Q-Cells, and several others expected to get launched in the next decade.

and several others expected to get launched in the next decade. Some of the key companies engaged in expanding the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Pipeline are Biogen, Annexon Biosciences, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, MediciNova, Novartis, AL-S Pharma, Acurastem, Orphazyme, AZTherapies, ALS TDI, Everfront Biotech, Q Therapeutics, among others.

among others. DelveInsight estimates that the AMX0035 is expected to emerge as the trailblazer as the 24-week CENTAUR study comprising 137 participants with ALS met its primary endpoint of slowing ALS progression, as measured by the ALS Functional Rating Scale-Revised (ALSFRS-R) and Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has announced its intention to submit a marketing authorization application for its investigational amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) therapy AMX0035 to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) by the end of 2021.

is expected to emerge as the trailblazer as the 24-week CENTAUR study comprising 137 participants with ALS met its primary endpoint of slowing ALS progression, as measured by the ALS Functional Rating Scale-Revised (ALSFRS-R) and Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has announced its intention to submit a marketing authorization application for its investigational amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) therapy AMX0035 to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) by the end of 2021. In May 2021, Seelos Therapeutics announced it has received European Orphan Drug Designation for SLS-005 in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products (COMP).

announced it has received for in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products (COMP). In May 2021, Aeterna Zen t aris announced the commencement of the previously announced preclinical program to qualify macimorelin for clinical development as a potential treatment option for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS; Lou Gehrig's disease).

announced the commencement of the previously announced preclinical program to qualify macimorelin for clinical development as a potential treatment option for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS; Lou Gehrig's disease). In May 2021, Orphazyme announced that the ORARIALS-01 pivotal trial of arimoclomol in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) did not meet its primary and secondary endpoints to show benefit in people living with ALS. No important safety signals were reported in the trial.

announced that the ORARIALS-01 pivotal trial of in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) to show benefit in people living with ALS. No important safety signals were reported in the trial. In March 2021, Retrotope announced that the first patient has been dosed in a multicenter Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating RT001, the company’s lead development candidate, in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease).

The Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Pipeline reports lay down a complete picture of the ongoing clinical trials, partnerships taking place in the domain, recent happenings in space and growth prospects across the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis domain.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis: Overview

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis is one of the groups of disorders known as motor neuron diseases, characterized by the progressive degeneration of nerve cells (motor neurons) in the brain and spinal cord eventually leading to their death. The condition hampers the communication between the nervous system and voluntary muscles of the body thus, affecting both the upper and lower motor neurons.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Pipeline Drugs

Drug Company Phase MoA RoA BIIB067 Biogen Phase III Superoxide dismutase inhibitors Intrathecal ANX005 Annexon Biosciences Phase II Complement C1 inhibitors Intravenous AMX0035 Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Phase II/III Ammonia scavengers; Histone deacetylase inhibitors; Phosphotransferase inhibitors Oral MN-166 MediciNova Phase II/III Astrocyte inhibitors; Cytokine modulators; Glial cell modulators; Leukotriene receptor antagonists Oral BLZ945 Novartis Phase II Macrophage colony-stimulating factor receptor antagonists Oral AP-101 AL-S Pharma Phase I Superoxide dismutase inhibitors Intravenous AS-202 Acurastem Preclinical PIKFYVE protein inhibitors NA Arimoclomol Orphazyme Phase III Heat shock transcription factor stimulants Oral ALZT-OP1a AZTherapies Phase II Glial cell modulators; Mast cell stabilizers Inhalation AT1501 ALS TDI Phase II CD40 ligand inhibitors Intravenous HK001 Everfront Biotech Phase I Everfront Biotech Oral Q-Cells Q Therapeutics Preclinical Cell replacements NA Verdiperstat Biohaven Pharmaceuticals Phase II/III Peroxidase inhibitors Oral NPT 520-34 Neuropore Therapies Phase I 1 Phosphatidylinositol 3 kinase modulators; Autophagy stimulants; Organic anion transport protein 3 inhibitors Oral

ALS Therapeutics Assessment

The Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Pipeline report proffers detailed insights into active pipeline assets segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, Target, and Mechanism of Action.

By Product Type

Mono

Combination

By Stage

Discovery

Pre-clinical

IND

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Pre-registration

By Molecule Type

Gene therapies

Small molecule

Vaccines

Polymers

Peptides

Monoclonal antibodies

By Route of Administration

Infusion

Intradermal

Intramuscular

Intranasal

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Inhalation

Intrathecal

By Mechanism of Action

Glial cell modulators

Histone deacetylase inhibitors

Heat shock transcription factor stimulants

C1q Inhibitors

Superoxide dismutase inhibitors

Immunomodulators

By Targets

Superoxide dismutase

Complement C1

Histone deacetylase

Macrophage colony-stimulating factor receptor

CD40 ligand

PIKFYVE protein

Scope of the ALS Pipeline Report

Coverage: Global

Key Players: Biogen, Annexon Biosciences, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, MediciNova, Novartis, AL-S Pharma, Acurastem, Orphazyme, AZTherapies, ALS TDI, Everfront Biotech, Q Therapeutics, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Neuropore Therapies, Retrotope, Seelos Therapeutics, among others.

Key Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Pipeline Therapies: BIIB067, ANX005, AMX0035, MN-166, BLZ945, AP-101, AS-202, Arimoclomol, ALZT-OP1a, AT1501, HK001, Q-Cells, Verdiperstat, NPT 520-34, RT001, SLS-005, among others.

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive Summary 3 Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Disease Overview 4 ALS Pipeline Therapeutics Comparative Analysis 5 Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Therapeutic Assessment 6 Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective 7 In-depth Commercial ALS Assessment 8 Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Collaboration Deals 9 Late Stage ALS Products (Phase III) 10 Mid Stage ALS Products (Phase II) 11 Early Stage ALS Products (Phase I) 12 Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage ALS Products 13 Inactive Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Pipeline Products 14 Key Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Products 15 Unmet Needs 16 Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Drivers and Barriers 17 Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18 Analyst Views 19 Key Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Companies 20 Appendix

