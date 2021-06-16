June 15, 2021 - Texarkana College Awarded $474,999 in Job-Training and Skills Development Grants

Date: June 15, 2021

Media Contact: Cisco Gamez Phone: 512-463-8556

AUSTIN ⎯ The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) has awarded Texarkana College $474,999 through the Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) and Skills Development Fund (SDF) grant programs. The grants will benefit workers in the Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas area. These grants will help Texarkana College increase access to and purchase equipment for enhanced trainings for their students, helping them prepare to enter the workforce in high-demand occupations.

“Congratulations to Texarkana College and Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas on this great partnership that will foster job growth in high-demand industries for this community,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “Employers and educators, working together, will positively impact the Texas workforce by giving Texas students the tools they need to advance their skills and meet the needs of employers in the 21st century.”

The SDF grant will provide funds for training in response to the direct needs of the COVID-19 pandemic including trainings for business partners retooling processes and support to provide continuing employment in the community. Eligible industries for the grant include medical and healthcare, critical manufacturing, telecommunications, hospitality, information technology systems, defense, food and agriculture, transportation and logistics, energy, water and wastewater.

The Skills Development Fund grant program has provided training opportunities in partnership with at least 4,572 employers to upgrade or support the creation of more than 398,125 jobs throughout Texas since the program’s inception in 1996. Employers seeking more information about the Skills Development Fund may visit the TWC website at www.texasworkforce.org/skills.

The JET grant will help the college purchase and install equipment to provide Associate Degree Nursing students and Licensed Vocational Nursing students with training to support theoretical and clinical nursing knowledge and skills. With nursing professionals in high demand in the Northeast Texas area, the grant funds will enable students to develop and master patient care skills in safe and professional classroom and laboratory settings that transition to the workforce.

The Jobs and Education for Texans grant program allocates funds each biennium to defray start-up costs associated with the development of career and technical education programs to public community and technical colleges, and independent school districts. Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations. Eligible educational institutions can apply for the next phase of JET funding through a competitive grant process. The Request for Applications solicitation provides information and instruction on how to submit a proposal packet. Go to the JET Grant Program webpage to access the Request for Applications solicitation.

Texarkana College contact: Suzy Irwin, 903-244-1153, Suzanne.irwin@texarkanacollege.edu

