TikTok becomes a major sponsor of VidCon 2021 and takes over from YouTube

Could it be a change in the digital creative space?

Variety reported that TikTok has signed up to become the main sponsor of VidCon 2021, and the takeover at YouTube, which has been the main supporter of the event since 2013.

As per Variety:

“TikTok announced the title sponsor for VidCon US 2021, which will return to the Anaheim Conference Center on October 21-24. YouTube has said it will still be among the secondary sponsors, but the change is a shift in the opportunity – and in the broader, creative economy – to embrace multiple platforms. ‘

Indeed, with TikTok as the main sponsor, the short-form video leader is also a key focus in the VidCon schedule.

This indicates the increasing opportunity for creators on the platform, and the increasing popularity of the app. Of course, YouTube still offers more lucrative revenue-earning options for creators, but as TikTok continues to evolve and its e-commerce and influence marketing opportunities, it becomes a more recognized space for creator discovery and growth. It can become an important consideration in the race to retain the best talent.

YouTube is well aware of the threat that TikTok poses in this regard, which is why it launched its own TikTok-like option, with its Shorts feed recently extended to more regions. YouTube says that Shorts has up to 6.5 billion daily views daily – compared to 3.5 billion at the end of 2020 – while it is launched a new $ 100 million fund to assist the best Shorts creators, and provide more incentive for Shorts jobs.

YouTube’s emphasis on Shorts underscores TikTok’s concerns continue to add more users each month, and although VidCon’s sponsorship is merely symbolic in this respect, it still seems relevant. This association, especially among video creators, can play a major role in promoting TikTok’s status and building its community.

At the end of the day, top creators will finally move to the platforms that offer them the most earning potential, this is where YouTube and Facebook are likely to win in the long run. But the enduring popularity of TikTok is very important – never before has any app challenged the big players in the same way. Vine, at peak, had 200 million users, while TikTok is now on its first billion active.

In this sense, it is an important announcement – especially considering this element:

“As the title sponsor, TikTok will have top talent and executives participating in all three of the VidCon tracks (Community, Creator and Industry), and will deliver the speech. ‘

A direct line to the best video creators, where TikTok can offer its offer. Sure, YouTube is still the clear video leader, but it’s a relevant step anyway.