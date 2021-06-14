California legislators approved a placeholder state budget Monday to meet a constitutional deadline, but negotiations with Gov. Gavin Newsom over how to spend a windfall of tax revenue continue with two weeks until the start of the new fiscal year.
You just read:
Lawmakers approve a budget, but there's no deal yet with Newsom
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.