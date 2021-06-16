Prolinked logo 1

When your following your dreams. Don't listen to all the negativity. Just keep your blinders on. And stay in your lane” — Donte Savage

PORTLAND, OR, USA, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PRESS RELEASE



ELITE SOCCER CAMP SET TO GIVE ASPIRING YOUNG PLAYERS THE CHANCE TO SHINE THIS SUMMER



Camp will take place in Hattiesburg, Ms between 16-18 July and is open to boys and girls aged 14-18

Top LaLiga club to provide experienced scouts and coaches to identify talent

The camp is run by ProLinked Inc., a specialized pro style sports combine and technology company owned and operated by former NFL player Donte Savage



Talented young soccer players will be given the opportunity to be evaluated by professional scouts as part of a new camp coming to Pride Field in Hattiesburg, Ms this summer, run by ProLinked Inc., a company owned and operated by former NFL star Donte Savage.

The three-day elite soccer camp at Pride Field, University of Southern Mississippi, which will be open to boys and girls between the ages of 14-18, will run from 16th – 18th July and includes a professional-style scouting combine featuring a variety of physical and mental tests, alongside clinics with elite coaching staff from MLS-owned USL side, Loudoun United, New Orleans Spartans and a leading Spanish LaLiga club.

The hand-selected coaches have all demonstrated outstanding credentials in youth player development and sporting achievement, ensuring that aspiring soccer stars at the camp will learn from the best and have the opportunity to fulfil their potential.

Two of the most talented players to be identified in the Hattiesburg camp will also be invited in 2022 to a private coaching clinic with former Manchester United goalkeeper, Chris Turner, who is now Director of Football at Wakefield AFC in England.

ProLinked was created with the ambition to empower athletes through physical camps and its innovative technology solution, which enables up-and-coming athletes to create an interactive social media profile upon registration, where players can promote themselves through the sharing of highlights, stats, credentials and academics. In addition, the platform provides an opportunity for users to build valuable connections within the sports industry, ensuring that athletes are given the best possible prospects for their future development.

The Hattiesburg camp costs $300 for those athletes attending the one-day programme with scouting combine. The three-day camp, which offers a more personalized training experience costs $425 and is limited to 150 places.

Tickets are also available to College Scouts ($300) alongside 30 tickets for certified agents ($1500) to enable them to collect data and introduce themselves to the talent on display.

Tickets for the Hattiesburg camp are on sale now via the following link.

To find out more, visit www.prolinked.net.

For further comment or imagery, please contact Donte Savage at prolinkedmarketing@outlook.com

Instagram: @prolinked_official

Twitter: @Prolinked1

Website: www.prolinked.net

About Prolinked. Inc

ProLinked recognizes that many young athletes have limited opportunities due to the size of their personal network and limited amount of exposure. Also, families and supporters have a difficult time navigating through the endless amounts of opportunities and advice.

ProLinked is a social media solution that enables up-and-coming athletes and their families to take control of opportunities and their future careers all while building a database where coaches and other sport professionals can subscribe to in order to help them identify and evaluate athletes.

Users are acquired through sport camps and community combines which offer athletic training as well as instruction and exposure to supportive sports industry professions such as media, business, health and fitness to provide opportunity for those seeking futures in the sports industry no matter how athletically gifted they are.

As athletes register for our camps it automatically creates a user profile where they are encouraged to promote themselves by sharing highlights and game film as well as stats, credentials and academics. In the spirit of competition, additional content can be purchased via micro transactions or can be earned through our advertising sponsors.

We at Prolinked want to empower athletes. Through our camps and interactive social media platform we are able to serve as a bridge between them and opportunity.

