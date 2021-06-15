Sen. Sandy Crawford Applauds Governor for Signing Local Government Legislation

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Sandy Crawford, R-Buffalo, applauds the governor for signing one of her priority pieces of legislation into law. House Bill 271 makes changes to state laws that oversee local governments.

“This is something that is a long time in the making,” Sen. Crawford said. “Anytime we can lift burdensome regulations and add flexibility for local leaders, it is a win-win for all Missourians.”

House Bill 271 contains county treasurers’ language from Sen. Crawford’s Senate Bill 27. This new law will provide county treasurers access to needed documents, before they authorize payments; allow citizens to track local governments’ expenditures more easily; and let local governments bid contracts or make purchases more quickly in certain cases.

In addition, HB 271 will restrict local entities from enacting public health orders during a time when the governor has already declared a state of emergency for the same reason. This aspect of the new law takes effect immediately, because of an emergency clause contained in the bill. Other parts of HB 271 will take effect on Aug. 28.

“We need to let locally elected leaders govern their own areas in a way they see fit,” Sen. Crawford said. “The state has its role, but local governments need to have the final say; otherwise, their hands are tied at a time when urgency and safety are of the utmost importance. I applaud my colleagues for helping make this legislation a reality and the governor for signing it into law so quickly.”

House Bill 271 bill signing ceremony

Senator Sandy Crawford, Rep. Hardy Billington, Rep. Rodger Reedy, Gov. Parson, Rep. John Wiemann and Rep. Jim Murphy.