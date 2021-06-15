As State of Emergency Ends, Governor Phil Scott Acts to Ensure Continuity in Select Critical Services

Montpelier, Vt. - With more than 80% of eligible Vermonters having received at least one dose of a COVID-19, vaccine, Governor Scott has removed all state COVID-19 restrictions and the State of Emergency will expire at midnight tonight.

“As a result of so many Vermonters who stepped up to be vaccinated – and a nation-leading vaccination rate - restrictions are no longer needed to slow the spread and protect hospital capacity, and the State of Emergency is no longer needed to manage this virus,” said Governor Scott. “We know, however, that we will still need some management tools at our disposal, and as I’ve said for weeks, we want to make sure when we lift the order, people who have relied on some of the programs and services are not left behind. Fortunately, we have a path forward on both that does not require a State of Emergency.”

To ensure continuation of federal funding for certain programs, the Governor has signed an Executive Order issued under his general powers. This order does the following:

Maintains the National Guard’s Active Services status to allow, and ensures continued State agency coordination, for ongoing support and management of the response.

Extends Vermont’s access to federal funding for expanded emergency non-congregate housing and feeding programs.

Allows bars and restaurants to continue pick-up and delivery of alcoholic beverages for the two-week period between the expiration of the Emergency Declaration and July 1, when recently enacted legislation makes it permanent.

In accordance with the Governor’s June 14 directive to the Secretary of the Agency of Commerce and Community Development, all state restrictions have been lifted, though some situations are governed by federal guidelines, like public transportation and long-term care facilities. The Vermont Forward plan will continue to link to operational considerations for certain sectors from the Vermont Department of Health. Vermonters can find that information at Vermont.gov/Vermont-Forward.

“Protecting the most vulnerable has been one of the top priorities of my administration over the last four years, and as we enter the recovery phase that remains true,” said Governor Scott. “My team and I will focus on building a stronger, more prosperous Vermont, learn the lessons of the pandemic, and continue to do whatever we can to provide good, reliable and accountable government, and improve the lives of Vermonters.”

The Administration will continue its efforts to make vaccines widely available across the state. All Vermonters age 12 and older can find the schedule for daily walk-in clinics, or can register for an appointment, at healthvermont.gov/myvaccine.

###