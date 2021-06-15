10 Famous Instagram Dogs (and How to Make Your Dog Familiar with Instagram)

They snore, they drool, they are hairy, and they are better with Instagram than you. No, we’m not talking about your ex – we’re talking about dogs.

The phenomenon of dog influencers has become a lucrative business for their smart media owners. Famous little ones work with brands, sell merchandise and even publish books!

None of this would be possible without involved communities following these hairy personalities online.

Read on for facts and statistics about many good boys and girls, plus some tips to make your four-legged friend Insta famous.

The world’s most famous Instagram dogs

Famous Instagram Dog # 1: Jiffpom (10.2 Million Followers)

Say hello to the cutest Pomeranians you will ever see on Instagram. Jiffpom is the most followed dog on social media in 2021 with over 10 million followers on Instagram.

But Jiffpom also has some serious IRL achievements (collar?). He is a three-time Guinness World Record holder and co-stars in Katy Perry’s “Dark Horse” video. Jiffpom is also the face of a wall calendar with 50 5-star reviews on Amazon.

Main collection: One good photo shoot gives you content for days. Jiffpom’s people organize photo shoots with props or cute outfits and share the results over time. This creates an excellent blend of highly aesthetic content in their feed. And no one seems to see the same outfits more than once, as long as the cute pictures keep coming.

Famous Instagram Dog # 2: Doug the Pug (3.9 million followers)

Now Doug is really something. This beautiful pug is an actor and a 2 times People’s Choice Award winner.

Doug has a big heart and uses his fame for good. Its owners have a non-profit organization, the Doug the Pug Foundation, whose mission is to ‘provide joy and support to children struggling with cancer and other life-threatening diseases’.

Main collection: Use your platform to give back to the community. We would argue that this is the best way to use social media to practice charity and help the needy.

Famous Instagram Dog # 3: Shinjiro Ono (2.5 Million Followers)

This charming Shiba Inu from Japan is not only a professional model that many runways can look up to – it is also a business magnate! Maru’s online store contains clothing, accessories and home articles. Everything is branded perfectly – and perfectly adoring.

Main collection: Once you have a large following, consider creating a brand line for your personal brand. If your followers are heavily engaged on Instagram, they may also want to show their love for you in real life!

Famous Instagram Dog # 4: Bulldog Blogger (2.2 Million Followers)

Russia’s most famous dog influencer, the Bulldog Blogger, loves pop culture. Catch him at the costume shop and try to decide between a Wookie get-up and an outfit inspired by the Wild West.

Main collection: Photos are great, but try to grab your audience’s attention with videos and slideshows. Test what type of content yields the most engagement and use these insights to refine your strategy.

Famous Instagram Dog # 5: Tuna (2.1 Million Followers)

Tuna and his smile touched the hearts of more than 2 million followers on Instagram. This beautiful little dude loves to dress up for his fans, and is even open for movie screenings for fans celebrating special occasions. Tuna also has a secondary account (@reisende) documenting his exciting travels.

Main collection: Give longer Instagram captions a try! The people who help Tuna manage his Instagram empire have descriptive captions and their followers respond! Inspiring your followers to communicate with your account is the biggest step to building a truly engaging online community.

Not convinced? Check out our experiment, where we tested whether Instagram posts with longer captions get more engagement.

Famous Instagram Dog # 6: Maya the Samoyed (2 Million Followers)

Maya, a majestic white floof, can be confused at first glance like a polar bear (hence her Instagram handle, @mayapolarbear). But she is a gentle giant who will make your heart melt. This glamorous pet influencer is not only big on Instagram – Maya also has a thriving YouTube channel with 1.85 million subscribers!

Important collection: Make roles! Do it! The format has become popular, and it will only get bigger. Like Maya, you can start with your own popular Reels trends.

If you’re wondering if posting roles can not improve your overall Instagram engagement, look at our experiment, where we tested the hypothesis.

Famous Instagram Dog # 7: Kler (1.7 Million Followers)

Kler is perhaps only the world’s most popular dachshund, or a winning dog. This precious girl regularly posts photos with friends, dogs and people. Kler’s adventures and social gatherings are also shared on her verified Twitter account with more than 800,000 followers.

Main collection: Branch to other platforms. Also, like Kler, try to build an engaged following outside of Instagram. This will help you reach a wider audience and identify more growth opportunities.

Famous Instagram Dog (s) # 8: Harlow and Sage (1.7 million followers)

This dog report originally documented the lives of two attractive puppies, Harlow and Sage. And although Sage sadly passed away, the doggie family has grown and now consists of four new members: Indiana, Reese, Ezra and Mae. These little ones do not play dress up – they are simply perfect by nature.

Main collection: Use the highlights of the story! Harlow & Co. put popular Stories and Q & As on their account so their followers can easily visit their most memorable content.

To make your story highlights come true, check out our a guide to creating beautiful Highlight covers.

Famous Instagram Dog # 9: Maddie (1.3 Million Followers)

Maddie is the best friend of photographer Theron Humphrey and the best model he can wish for. The duo travel together, and their photo diary is something you do not want to sleep on. Campers, canoes, multi-family homes and compound interiors – this report has it everyone.

Important collection: Define your aesthetics. A polished, consistent feed that is recognizable you will keep your followers coming back for more.

Famous Instagram Dog # 10: Manny the Frenchie (1 Million Followers)

Manny is a sophisticated bulldog. On top of that, he’s the sweet face or an Instagram account with 1 million followers, but is also the author of a book “Manny the Frenchie’s Art of Happiness” (although we suspect a ghostwriter was involved).

Main collection: Use IGTV. Longer videos can give your audience a better understanding of who you are and what matters to you. Mannie, for example, uses IGTV to document his visits and donations to animal shelters.

How to make your dog Instagram famous

Be consistent

Make anyone Instagram celebrity requires work – dogs are no exception.

According to Adam Mosseri, Instagram head, posting 2 feed messages per week and 2 stories per day is ideal for building a following in the app.

Set up an Instagram to make regular posts a breeze content calendar and use a social media publisher like Hootsuite to pre-plan postings.

Use different content formats

To keep your account exciting – and your audience interested – make sure you take advantage of all the different content formats available on the platform.

Regular photo or video postings will help you show up in your followers’ feeds. Stories are a great way to communicate with viewers (for example, via polls or questions) and Reels can help you reach new audiences via the Reels and Explore Page tab.

Try all these options and keep track of performance to find your perfect content mix.

Get involved with your audience

This is good advice for humans as well as influencers of dogs.

Once you get started, your fans are likely to communicate with you in comments and DMs. Make sure you respond to as many messages as you can to make your followers feel valued and appreciated. Nurturing conversations also increase the engagement rates of your account.

Clue: Accounts with high engagement rates are likely to work with brands!

Place at the right time

Finding the right time to post is essential to reaching your audience and getting a great deal of engagement. You should post when your next is online to give them the chance to communicate with your content while it is fresh.

Discover more about how to find the best time to post in this Hootsuite Labs video …

… or use Hootsuite’s best time to publish to get personalized recommendations. This Hootsuite feature tells you when to post for maximum reach or engagement in all your social media accounts:

Get props

If we’ve learned one thing from our analysis of the ten most popular Instagram doggoes, it’s people love dogs in costumes. So go ahead and build a fun wardrobe for your upcoming Instagram star. Just make sure your puppy can play dress up!

Have fun

While managing an Instagram account for a pet influencer can ultimately fame and paid partnerships with brands, remember what it ultimately boils down to: having fun with your dog and sharing those moments with an online audience of dog lovers.

Make sure you and your puppy do not go too far from your comfort zones to create content. Safety and well-being must always come first! And grumpy puppies are best left alone (or treated to treats and cuddles – not extended photo sessions).

In addition to keeping up with your favorite dog influencers, you can also use Hootsuite to plan postings and manage your brand’s Instagram presence. Try it today.

