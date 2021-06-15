Facebook seeks oversight advice on what qualifies as ‘private’ user information

This is an interesting case, especially in light of the most recent lawsuits around scraping data from social networks.

Today, Facebook asked its independent supervisory board to pronounce judgment about how it should handle private user information – specifically information about residential addresses and / or how it can be displayed on Facebook.

As explained by Facebook:

“Facebook does not allow users to post certain private information, including information about residential addresses, that violates our privacy and image privacy policies, as set out in our Community Standards. Facebook has asked the council for guidance on this policy because we found it is important and difficult because it creates tensions between our values ​​of voice and security.Access to residential addresses can be an important tool for journalism, civic activism and other public discourses.Discovering this information without permission can also pose a risk to a individual’s security and invasion of privacy. “

The crux of the matter comes down to the obligation Facebook has to keep such information private, especially if the same information is available elsewhere.

For example, I can not post my friend’s home address in a Facebook post below policy, but anyone can easily find it through other sources. Is Facebook then obligated to remove it, or is there some flexibility in it based on wider access?

More specifically, Facebook also asks the Board to determine what obligation Facebook may have in this regard, and whether it may extend to, for example, links to articles that may also contain such information.

“Should Facebook remove personal information despite its availability, for example in news media, government records or the dark web? That is, the availability of public but personal information on Facebook creates an increased security risk forcing Facebook to include the information, which the removal of news articles that publish such information, or individual posts of public government records? ‘

This could mean things like local newsletters and the like, which could include the editors’ contact information. Is this contrary to Facebook’s policy? Should Facebook block all links that contain such information?

There are several instances where this could pose a challenge for Facebook’s moderation teams, which is why he’s seeking a more definitive verdict.

And as noted, this is also very similar to the legal justification that hiQ Labs used for the analytics industry data scrape case against LinkedInand note that the information it obtains from LinkedIn is in fact publicly available, and therefore does not infringe the usage rights, or the LinkedIn policies, by obtaining such access. LinkedIn seeks to restrict access to hiQ Labs to its platform.

This makes it an interesting and potentially important matter for the Supervisory Board to investigate, while also being a valuable test of the Board’s ability to decide on such processes, and how it may work to improve Facebook’s policy approach. reinforced. If it can establish a more definitive way of doing this, it may lead to more policy decisions being referred to the Council, but if it cannot make a clear decision, it may also raise questions about its viability.

Facebook says that once the board has made its decision, it will consider and respond to the recommendations within 30 days.