Traffic Shift Scheduled for Roundabout Project at Route 34, Route 850 and Pisgah St. Road in Carroll Township, Perry County

​Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that traffic will be shifted tomorrow, Wednesday, June 16, on Route 34 (Spring Road) at the roundabout project at Route 850 (Valley Road) and Pisgah St. Road in the Village of Shermans Dale in Carrol Township, Perry County.

Traffic will be shifted from the southbound side to the northbound side of the Route 34 at the intersection. Traffic will be maintained in both directions of Route 34. Motorists should be alert and watch for changing traffic patrerns.

Due to a width restriction on Route 34, a long-term truck detour will be in place using Route 34, Route 944, Interstate 81, Route 11/15, and Route 850.

Pisgah St. Road remains closed at the intersection. A car detour is in place using Old State Road. The truck detour implemented for Route 34 will be in effect for this closure.

H&K Group, of Skippack PA, is the prime contractor on this $2,832,034 project. Work is expected to be completed by the end of October 2021.