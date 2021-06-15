Northbound Route 28 Off-ramp to the Highland Park Bridge Long-term Closure Begins Monday in Sharpsburg

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the long-term closure of the ramp from northbound Route 28 to the Highland Park Bridge in Sharpsburg Borough, Allegheny County, will begin Monday morning, June 21 weather permitting.

Beginning at approximately 3 a.m. on Monday, the ramp from northbound Route 28 to the Highland Park Bridge/Aspinwall (Exit 6) will close to traffic for 83 consecutive days. Crews will conduct expansion dam and bearing replacement, concrete repairs, blasting and painting operations, drainage improvements, steel repairs, and an epoxy overlay on the deck. Ramp traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

From northbound Route 28, take the RD Fleming Bridge/Sharpsburg (Exit 5A) off-ramp

Continue straight at the stop sign

Bear right onto North Main Street (Route 1001)

North Main Street becomes Main Street

Main Street becomes Freeport Road

Take the ramp to the Highland Park Bridge

End detour

Alternate Detour

From northbound Route 28, continue past the closed ramp

Take the Fox Chapel Road/Waterworks Drive/Freeport Road (Exit 8) off-ramp

Bear left toward Fox Chapel Road

At the stop sign, turn left onto Fox Chapel Road

Turn left onto the ramp to southbound Route 28

From southbound Route 28 take the left-hand off-ramp to South 8/Highland Park Bridge/Aspinwall (Exit 6)

End detour

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

