Weekend Detour Set for Locust Lane Near Harrisburg; Contractor to reconstruct section of road at I-83

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Dauphin County are advised a weekend detour is scheduled for Locust Lane at Interstate 83 in Lower Paxton Township near the City of Harrisburg. A contractor will be reconstructing a section of the road at the I-83 overpass.

Locust Lane will be closed at the interstate at approximately 9 PM Friday, June 18, and will reopen by 6 AM Monday, June 21. A signed detour will be in place using Prince Street and Route 22.

Valley Road is expected to be closed the following weekend. An updated press release will be issued prior to that closure.

This work is part of the $104,747,344 interstate reconstruction contract that was awarded to J.D. Eckman, Inc. of Atglen, Chester County, and includes widening and rebuilding a 2.77-mile section of I-83 east of the City of Harrisburg from just south of Exit 48 for Union Deposit Road, through Exit 50 for U.S. 22 (Colonial Park/Progress), to Exit 51 for Interstate 81.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018

