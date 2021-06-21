YADA CORPORATION BECOMES THE NEW # 1 SOCIAL MEDIA COMPANY FOR PERSONAL AND SMALL BUSINESS NEEDS
EINPresswire.com/ -- YADA CORPORATION’s development of YADA DOOR is a visionary invention of YADA 4.0 SOS (Small Operating System) and OS2 (Operating System 2) that is built on what a social media should be along with its own YADA SEARCH ENGINE to access people, places, and things. YADA’s E-Mail System generates a million e-mails per second and to 22 countries. YADA’s intellectual property coding app along with its technological platforms is an achievement that is historical and revolutionary.
YADA has interactive applications of multiple industries consisting of twenty integrated product designs to allow users, both nationally and globally, access to free downloading of 100 top documents and languages. In addition, advertisers will have the capability for global marketing to enable them to promote their products to 22 countries; enables users to create financial budgets for personal and small business needs which includes imaginative creativity in social media designs. Unequivocally, YADA 4.0 has become the premier social gateway by setting new connectivity communication standards for industries, programs and applications states Public Relations Wanda Harris.
A Billion Dollar evaluation on September 14th, 2020, from the free downloading of the YADA 3.0 CD as the number one developed software program for personal and small business needs. “Our vision and mission of YADA is that we continue to be at the forefront of creative and innovation technology that remains our primary focus. This gives families and entrepreneurs a more individualized approach by enhancing their capability to know God, plan, manage and invest in their personal and business lifestyle.” YADA 4.0 offers an array of user-friendly software products. This includes wills, living trust, power of attorneys, and health care power of attorney. We offer various deeds including a quick claim deed and a grant deed; full accounting tools; business planning; investment portfolio; educational planning costs; national business data base; and debt consolidation calculator. We have additional enhancements of a retirement planning guide; estate management listing; and the capability to track your family household’s health care (mother, father, children, pets, including prognosis applications) and healthy eating food menus.
YADA is setting the standard and a new trend in the age of digital communication as the new number one social media company for personal and small business needs. Its performance technology is undoubtedly the utmost integrated and innovative technology providing you with the opportunity to be in control of how you want to invest in your future.
Watch the You Tube video: https://youtu.be/Ixn79fvRSIQ
Contact:
Wanda Harris
(559) 369-3413
Public Relations
YADA CORPORATION
yadacorp.tv
Yadasoftware@outlook.com
Rayford Roberson
YADA
+1 5593693413
FREE DOWNLOADING