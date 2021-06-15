Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FDLE arrests Quincy man for promotion of sexual performance by a child, transmission of child sexual abuse material and extortion

For Immediate Release June 15, 2021   GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. – FDLE agents arrested Santos Vladimir Estrada Jr., 19, Quincy, on one count each of: promotion of sexual performance by child; prohibited computer usage; transmission of pornography by electronic device; and extortion. In addition, there is a charge of lewd battery from the initial case in Liberty County.   The investigation began when the Liberty County Sheriff's Office requested assistance from FDLE in reference to a report of sexual battery involving a 14-year-old victim. Based on information gathered during the investigation, it appeared Estrada used a phone to transmit and receive nude pictures with a minor and to coordinate in-person meetings with the victim. In coordination with the Columbia County (Georgia) Sheriff’s Office, a second victim was identified. Further forensic review of Estrada’s phone showed that he posed as a 13-year-old boy in seventh grade to communicate with another victim, a 12-year-old. He exchanged photos and videos with the victim and also threatened to make them public on social media if the communication did not continue.   Estrada was booked into the Gadsden County Jail on no bond. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, Second Judicial Circuit. Agents believe it is possible that additional victims may exist.  If you have any information about Estrada, please contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Tallahassee Regional Operations Center at (850) 410-7640.   Please visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at: https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents.   For Further Information Contact: FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001

