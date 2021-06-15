2021 North Carolina Waterfowl Stamp and Print on Sale July 1

RALEIGH, N.C. (June 15, 2021) — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will release its 2021 waterfowl print and stamp on July 1. The featured duck is the blue-winged teal submitted by artist Scot Storm of Freeport, MN. The print and stamp will be available for purchase online at the agency’s N.C. Wild Store. Proceeds from the sale of the prints and stamps are designated for the Wildlife Commission’s Waterfowl Fund.

The N.C. Waterfowl Conservation Stamp and Print program was established in 1983 by the Commission and generates revenue for waterfowl conservation in the state, including acquiring and improving habitat. The money is used to help North Carolina meet its financial obligations in implementing the North American Waterfowl Management Plan, the international agreement helping restore waterfowl populations throughout the continent. Funds have also been used to support waterfowl research and to buy equipment used to manage wetlands.

The print and stamp prices will be as follows:

Waterfowl Conservation Print: $135 plus tax.

Waterfowl Conservation Mint Stamp: $14 plus tax.

Waterfowl Conservation Adhesive Stamp: $14 plus tax.

The public can view dimensions and purchase the print and stamp at NCWildstore.com.