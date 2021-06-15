American Warrior Festival Announces 2nd Virtual Event Series
Organization Continues Virtual Events to Effectively Reach More VeteransSHERMAN OAKS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Warrior Festival, in partnership with parent company Strength In Numbers Entertainment, is proud to announce the launch of their 2nd national virtual event series in their ongoing efforts to support our country's veterans and those currently serving in the United States Armed Forces.
American Warrior Festival's summer virtual events are now open for registration until August 7th, 2021. All are welcome to register to attend virtually and can participate at their own pace.
"A few months ago, we took a new approach to our events by adapting them into a virtual friendly format. Once we did this, we saw a great amount of success and positive feedback. With this new platform, we've been reaching even more veterans and further spreading our message. I'm excited about the potential growth we'll see during this virtual summer series," says Dan Clor, American Warrior Festival Founder and Owner, Marine Corps Veteran, and host of The American Warrior Festival Podcast.
Virtual Events Details:
2021 AWF Firing Range Purple Heart Competition
You can register and enter your score anytime between now and August 7th, 2021.
What you will need:
● Handgun with holster, magazine, ten rounds
● NRA B8 pistol target or similar Bullseye style target with scoring area not exceeding 6" diameter and a 1" X ring
● A safe place to shoot at a 10-yard distance
● PPE (Personal Protective Equipment)
● Shot timer/clock to countdown 10 second par time
What you will do:
To begin the drill, draw the pistol at the sound of the shot timer/verbal command/other signal and engage the target with ten rounds within the 10 second time standard. The objective is to score as many points as possible within the allotted time. Any ties resulting from points in a competition setting are broken by referring to the individual time; the next tiebreaker goes to the shooter with the fastest first shot.
Once you complete the shooting drill:
1. Post your video in the "Discussion" area of the Facebook event page.
2. Enter your score into the leaderboard.
3. All participants who have completed the drill and entered their time into the system will be entered into a prize drawing to be held on Purple Heart Day, August 7th, 2021. Please purchase an official AWF Purple Heart Firing Range T-Shirt to support veteran organizations dedicated to eliminating veteran suicide.
To sign up for the Firing Range event, please visit: https://runsignup.com/Race/Register?raceId=100548&privateEventCode=range
2021 AWF Purple Heart Virtual Ruck Run
In this time of social distancing, get in shape, connect with your friends and family through weekly training and compete for the best final times! Share your photos on social media to enter our weekly raffle for prizes.
Details:
1. Signup for the Virtual 5K, 10miler, Fun Run/Walk or join a team.
2. All times are tracked through the leaderboard to add to the competitive fun.
3. Registration is free with the purchase of the American Warrior Purple Heart Ruck Run TShirt. Proceeds also go to the Veterans Suicide Prevention Organization to help our struggling vets.
4. Includes a 6-week virtual training course led by an experienced trainer and veteran.
To purchase tickets for the Ruck Run, please visit:
https://runsignup.com/Race/CA/SanDiego/2020AmericanWarriorRuckRun
"I'm so proud of our sponsors and team that make this all possible. And with the support from local and national organizations, private businesses, individuals, ticket sales, concessions, and merchandise, we're able to continue to help our veterans in a big way," adds Clor.
A VA study on mental health concluded that, on average, 20 Veterans commit suicide a day and that the suicide rate is highest among veterans between 18 to 29. The American Warrior Festival and Strength In Numbers Entertainment mission is to help support organizations working toward veteran suicide prevention. Help us defeat these horrific statistics through donations, participation, and sharing with others. It's important to get our message out there, especially during these difficult times.
Partial proceeds from registration for each event go to veteran organizations such as The War Fighter Community Foundation, Mission 22, and Broken Warriors Angels.
For more information on how you can help support our veterans, please email Dan Clor at DanClor@strengthinnumbersent.com.
