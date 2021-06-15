The wrong reading of your B2B statistics can lead you on the wrong path to digital marketing

More than ever before, statistical planning, tracking and analysis helps digital marketing leaders transform businesses. The most successful results are created by identifying the right client, locating the right things and being willing to adjust the plan when the results need to be updated.

Keeping up with today’s competition means more than just capturing yesterday’s basic analysis. The current path to impact insights is driven by deep reflection on not only industry, the market and competition, but also potential customers, their perspectives and behavior.

The foundation for developing deeper understanding is the recognition that just as business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) transactions differ, their marketing interests differ and ultimately their key performance indicators (KPIs) for website performance . is different.

B2C versus B2B: Key Considerations

When evaluating the right criteria for your business, it is important to remind yourself of the key differences between B2B and B2C. The marketing funnel is different because the transaction is different: the B2B cycle is longer and more complicated compared to the B2B buying cycle. The drivers and motivators are ultimately completely different.

A B2C transaction is usually very short and is often based on emotion, impulse and on a smaller scale and lower price. The B2B transaction is longer and more complicated, with more dollars involved and a more profound impact.

The core differences in these transaction types mean that there are also core differences in how to detect prospects through the interaction. Where B2C tracking can weigh heavily on the number of users and overall site traffic in measuring the effectiveness of marketing campaigns, key insights can be gained by tracking statistics such as shopping cart abandonment and average sales, it is less useful in evaluating B2B statistics.

Core B2B digital marketing benchmarks and benchmarks of a leading agency

WebEnertia, a digital agency in the San Francisco Bay Area with more than two decades of experience in B2B marketing, use a core set of statistics for B2B website clients and identified some specific key performance indicators for main generation. With all B2B KPIs, WebEnertia recommends accurate and detailed analysis. These numbers need to be considered and weighed in the context of the digital marketing landscape as well as the competitive landscape to ensure that follow-up actions are appropriate.

WebEnertia recommendations include the following core B2B approaches:

Pages per session

While a low number of pages per session in B2C may not be a cause for concern, it is important to pay attention to this criterion in B2B.

If you hover on the low side, low pages per session may indicate disruption or lack of clarity to move forward, that the design is overwhelming or that the content is unattractive and encourages users to take the next step.

Especially when combined with a high turnout, high pages are usually an important indicator of success in the marketing of B2B sites – customers learn and progress in a clear, meaningful way. Sometimes a high page per session number may reflect user interaction or user experience issues – users moving off the road trying to find what they want – but usually it’s an indication of a transparent path and good usability.

WebEnertia found that B2B customers with more than 20,000 users see average pages per session at almost 2.25, with a median of 2.05. The best performers in the category range from 2.8 to 4.7, with strong performers identified with an average page per session number of more than 2.5.

Refusal percentage

Bounce rate is an important measure for both B2C and B2B businesses, although in the first case it is evaluated in the context of the sales volume and interpreted in a different way. B2B’s long transaction cycle and high comparative cost for lead production mean that a high bounce rate is a much bigger cause for concern.

A high bounce rate often translates the disconnect between what the user expected to find and what they actually found when they arrived at the site. Common causes include content problems and upstream marketing issues that drive prospects off the right track. Sometimes a high bounce rate does not equal user frustration or problems, and rather indicates that prospects have found exactly what they expected and left. Yet, even in that positive light, they point to a missed opportunity to hold the user’s attention and move forward in the purchasing relationship.

Conversely, a low bounce rate indicates that the user was properly involved. It is a general indicator of page content and design that supports the user at their particular point in the purchase cycle.

WebEnertia reports that its B2B customers with more than 20,000 users see an average bounce rate of 60.55 percent, at a median of 60.85 percent. Metric leaders range from 30 percent to 45 percent. Any bounce rate of 55 percent or lower is considered promising in the B2B space.

Average duration of the session

Where B2C businesses are often driven by fast, cheap transactions, the B2B business relies heavily on extensive commitments that support customers through complex purchasing processes and decisions with greater impact. The average session time is therefore a critical point in evaluating the performance of a B2B website.

The backlog of B2B sites in the duration of the session can be that important content is disconnected from users, design challenges, technical site setup issues or other critical issues. On the other hand, session duration leaders typically see these results by accompanying users through an optimized purchasing process that not only captures the attention of customers, but also retains their attention.

WebEnertia reports that larger B2B customers see session times averaging just over 2 minutes, with a median of 1 minute and 44 seconds. Although the best performers sometimes see the duration of six minutes as high as 6 minutes, it is usually driven by specific factors in the context. In general, the duration of the session longer than 2 minutes is an indication of the success of the performance of B2B sites.

Sessions per user

Where the fast-paced, impulsive nature of many B2C transactions usually means a lower session per user benchmark, in the B2B website landscape more sessions are needed for a prospector to reach the bottom of the marketing funnel and make a transaction to begin. The sessions per user B2B KPI can be an important indication that the digital marketing strategy is expected to work or that some kind of problem has developed.

Delaying per-user sessions can reflect design or interface issues, content issues, sub-optimal product market pace, or even technical issues on the site. Leaders in space usually see effective B2B results, with prospects who will find, learn, decide and buy on the expected path.

An average of 1.45 sessions per user is seen in WebEnertia’s larger B2B customers with a median of 1.42. Top performers see sessions per user ranging from 1.5 to 1.7 and sometimes higher.

Other B2B KPIs to keep in mind

In addition to the four metrics that make up the B2B KPI core, WebEnertia recommends monitoring some secondary metrics to maximize lead conversion.

Conversion paths

When conducting a standard website performance appraisal with B2B customers, WebEnerta invests the time to ensure that conversion paths are reviewed. If conversion paths do not reflect what is expected, evaluation and optimization of user persons and expected journeys are often considered.

In cases where the conversion routes differ significantly from what is expected, a deeper research effort can be launched to understand the variance and evaluate whether a core market change has taken place. Often these developments indicate that assumptions do not match the actual results and that they need to be re-evaluated.

Conversion rates

In the extensive, complex sales cycle that prevails in B2B, the priority is to get the initial customer engagement. Conversion rates reflect a first step, the beginning of a sales relationship, and are therefore a notable B2B KPI.

Delayed or overdue conversion rates often indicate ineffective promotion or marketing of the form or asset, or it may indicate a problem with the market interest in the product or service as offered. Low conversion rates can also be caused by layout or design problems with the form, or by technical problems.

Strong conversion rates usually indicate a product and / or service strength supported by a quality user experience, design and content.

