recall-7-02

LAKEWOOD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2021 -- Expanded Recall 5/29/21
Interstate Food Products recalls ALL Little Hatches Jalapeno Cream Cheese,and Queso, Spicy Queso, because of possible health risk.
Interstate Food Products of Lakewood Colorado, is recalling Hot Salsa because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which may cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
The recalled items were distributed in Whole Foods Rocky Mountain Region, and the Denver metro area for Natural Grocers.
Products were:
Little Hatches Hot Salsa:
No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.
The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing by the FDA revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in 13.5 -ounce packages of Hot Salsa only.
Product was delivered to Whole Foods stores in the Denver Colorado Metro area, as well as Natural Grocers metro area.
Consumers who have purchased 13.5-ounce containers of Hot Salsa are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at admin@littlehatches.com or 720-626-9917, Monday thru Friday 9:00 to 3:00 EDT.
