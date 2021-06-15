NFT Marvel Marketplace: The next frontier for Fans of Marvel

/EIN News/ -- ZUG, Switzerland, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The NFT Marvel Marketplace brings a NFT marketplace for traders, collectors, and fans of Marvel who loves and wants to connect with the iconic characters from Marvel Universes.



NFT Marvel is the first and unique token in the world for Marvel fans – who loves the series of Marvel and wants to connect with the characters. Our unique NFT Marvel Marketplace will bring Marvel fans together and gives them the thrill of collecting, trading, and creating Marvel artworks.

The NFT Marvel Marketplace is a complete decentralized market built on Binance Smart Chain. At NFT Marvel marketplace, creators can turn their assets in the digital world into NFT tokens with affordable fees and high speed. In the Marvel marketplace, $MV (Marvel Fan token) is the central of the ecosystem and plays an important role.

Distinctive Features of NFT Marvel Marketplace



The biggest distinction of NFT Marvel marketplace is that investors can trade with a variety of tokens. The platform has secured partnerships with numerous projects; hence, they can offer users more choices of payment methods.

The platform has been working closely with Binance Smart Chain to provide interoperable solutions. More importantly, the advantage of building the whole ecosystem on Binance Smart Chain means that transaction fees on NFT Marvel platform is very cheap and transactions are nearly instant to confirm.

Investors can earn $MV tokens on each interaction. For example, when you create your digital artwork on the NFT Marvel Marketplace platform, you will earn $MV tokens.

More interestingly, the NFT Marvel marketplace also incorporates the latest Artificial Intelligence technology to facilitate the creation and selling process of artist on the platform.

Users can send their NFT artwork as gift packages. With every gift sent, users will earn $MV tokens. NFT Marvel marketplace will also periodically send NTF token gifts to $MV token holders.

Tokenomics Mechanism of NFT Marvel Marketplace



The Founders of NFT Marvel Marketplace believe that community is the central of every project and plays the key factors to the development and success of NFT Marvel Marketplace. Hence, NFT Marvel Foundation has designed competitive features in tokenomics mechanisms for their Marvel Fan.

In each trade, the transaction is taxed a 6% fee, which is split in 3 ways and brings the long-term value for holders as below:

2% fee will be distributed by $MV to all $MV holders to create great value and benefit for holders. The more $MV owned, the more $MV be rewarded per each transaction. The longer $MV held, the more profit received.

2% fee will be added to the liquidity pool on Pancake Swap to ensure the sustainable development of $MV. With this mechanism, $MV will protect the liquidity volume for traders.

2% fee will be burned in every transaction.

Roadmap



NFT Marvel Marketplace project is currently in Initiation state. The short-term growth plan is identified through 4 key phases:

Phase 1:

Project conceptualization and Roadmap development

Develop website v1 and building NFT Marvel Marketplace community through social media channels

Development of smart contract on Binance Smart Chain

Audit smart contract

Phase 2:

Initiation of presale with whitelist

$MV airdrop event

Public sale on DxSale

List branding on Coingecko, Coinmarketcap, etc.

Marketing campaigns

Phase 3:

NFT Marketplace beta

Communities AMAs

Exchange listings

NFT launchpad

Marvel NFT listing site

Phase 4:

NFT Marketplace public launching

Marvel AMM exchange for BEP-20 token and NFTs

Trading exchange platform

Marvel Farm and Staking platform

If you are a Marvel fan and curious about how NFT Marvel Fan Token looks like, head over to our website and join the conversation on our Telegram . Keep up to date on future releases by subscribing to our newsletter for the latest news on NFT Marvel Fan Token