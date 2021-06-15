Mission-Critical Communication (MCX) Market Worth USD 26.66 Billion by 2025 Growing at a CAGR of 10.5%: According to Market Research Future (MRFR)

The global mission critical communication (MCX) market is growing at a rapid pace. The growth attributes to the spurring rise in major end-use industries over the past few years. Besides, the rising adoption of MCX technologies in aerospace & defense, energy & power, oil & gas, automotive, and other industries worldwide boost the mission critical communication market share.

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investments in LTE and 5G Network Infrastructure Drive MCX Market

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global mission critical communication market is projected to reach an approx valuation of USD 26.66 billion by 2025, growing at a 10.5% CAGR over the review period (2019-2025). The proliferation of industrial automation and data center & enterprise communication networking are major factors influencing the mission critical communication market growth.

The COVID-19 outbreak considerably affected the mission critical communication industry, causing huge revenue losses to end-use industries, which further delayed their MCX deployments plans. The pandemic also disrupted operations at major MCX hardware production plants, forcing a shutdown for a brief period. This further prompted various key component suppliers and technology providers to reduce expenses and production.

However, the epidemic fostered industrial automation, which further helped the mission critical communication market normalize and witness rising revenues. Simultaneously, emerging economic and technical trends presented new opportunities to the market players. Industry players have started fostering their investments to work on countermeasures. In short, the mission critical communication market is soon expected to resume the growth trend it was witnessing before the onset of the COVID 19.

Competitive Landscape

The MCX market is estimated to witness several strategic approaches such as partnerships, expansion, collaboration, mergers & acquisitions, and product/ technology launch. Leading industry players make significant investments to drive research and development activities and expansion plans.

For instance, recently, on Dec.21, 2020, Airbus Defence and Space (Netherlands), a leading secure MCX technology provider, announced that a leading oil and Gas company in Saudi Arabia has selected it to upgrade its mission-critical communication network. Airbus caters its secure communications technologies to the civil and military markets. The upgrade is aligned with O&G Company's strategy to reinforce its facilities and maximize the use of the latest smart solutions and IoT platforms.

Notable Players Operating In The Global MCX Market Include:

Nokia (Finland)

Motorola Solutions Inc. (US)

ZTE Corporation (China)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden)

AT&T Inc. (US)

Hytera Communication Corp Ltd (China)

Harris Corporation (US)

Cobham Wireless (UK)

Mentura Group OY (Finland)

Ascom (Switzerland)

Leonardo SpA (Italy)

Zenitel (Norway)

Inmarsat PLC (UK)

Telstra (Australia)

Overview

MCX offers secure communication technologies with digital features specifically designed for mission and business-critical use to boost productivity, safety, and operational efficiency. This further helps businesses better optimize resources and fast-track decision-making processes. MCX technologies are critical at sites specifically where security and environmental protection requirements are at their highest.

Flexible and reliable MCX technologies can support a company's diverse and mission-critical communication and collaboration requirements. The smooth transmission and sharing of voice, video, and data between employees accelerate team coordination and enhance situational awareness.

Market Segmentation

The mission critical communication market forecast is segmented into component, technology, vertical, and region. The component segment is sub-segmented into hardware, software, and services. The sub-segment hardware is further bifurcated into command & control center, router & gateways, distribution management system, and others. Similarly, the sub-segment service is further bifurcated into consulting, integration, and maintenance.

The technology segment is sub-segmented into land mobile radio (LMR), long-term evolution, and others. The vertical segment is sub-segmented into public safety & government agencies, transportation, energy & utilities, mining, and others. The region segment is sub-segmented into the Americas, Europe, APAC, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global mission critical communication (MCX) market. In 2018, the region accounted for the largest as in 33.6% market share, with a market value of USD 4.58 billion. This growth attributes to increasing investments by public safety agencies in P25 two-way radio technology and shift in customer preference to LTE technology from the existing ones.

Besides, the vast adoption of broadband technologies, including PMR and LMR, drives the market's growth. The US and Canada account for sizable shares in the regional market due to the growing need for high data transfer speed in data centers. The North American MCX market is further expected to retain its dominance, growing at 10.3% CAGR throughout the review period.

Europe holds the second-leading share in the global mission critical communication market. The market growth is driven by the high adoption of critical communication systems and continual developments made by various notable players in the region. Additionally, the increasing uptake of MCX technologies in rapidly developing end-user industries, such as military & defense and transportation, boosts the market size.

The Asia Pacific region derives a considerable share in the global mission critical communication market. The presence of leading players, such as ZTE, Huawei, and Telstra, influences the market growth, enabling the early adoption of MCX technologies. Furthermore, widely spreading industrial automation in manufacturing and process industries and increased R&D investments to develop technologies increase the region's market share.

Industry News

The mission critical communication market outlook appears promising. MCX technology demonstrates tremendous opportunities in aerospace & defense, energy & power, oil & gas, automotive, and other industries. Additionally, the huge demand for MCX technology from chipset vendors, device manufacturers, system integrators, application developers, and service providers pushes the market growth.

Similarly, the rising uptake of cross-platform client framework to develop IP-based mission-critical voice and video communications over LTE (VoLTE and ViLTE) solutions substantiates the market size. Many industries are adopting process automation, the industrial internet of things (IIoT), and IoT, which creates significant market demand. The growing uptake of MCX in the manufacturing and process industries acts as a key tailwind for the growth of the market.

On the flip side, substantial capital investments required to install MCX solutions are a major factor hampering the market growth. Nevertheless, vast investments by private organizations for the development of technology would support the market growth throughout the assessment period. Enabling interworking communications between First Responders using public safety LMR radios and mission-critical push-to-talk (MCPTT) compliant devices on the public safety broadband network is the latest trend the market.

