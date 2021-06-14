2021-06-14 16:46:02.567 $1 Million Powerball Ticket Purchased in O'Fallon Set to Expire

2021-06-14 16:46:02.567

A Powerball player in O’Fallon has approximately one month to claim a $1 million prize. The player was a customer at Circle K, 602 N. Main St., and purchased a ticket there for the Jan. 16 Powerball drawing. To date, the prize remains unclaimed, and the ticket is set to expire on July 15.

The ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn that night to win the “Match 5” prize. The winning numbers on Jan. 16 were: 14, 20, 39, 65 and 67, and the Powerball number was 2.

“You still have time to claim this $1 million prize,” said May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery.

“If you have the winning ticket, please make arrangements to claim your prize before next month’s deadline,” she added. “You can do that by making an appointment at any of our four Lottery offices, including one in St. Louis.”

All current Missouri Lottery Draw Games tickets can be scanned on the Lottery’s mobile app, as well as on Check-A-Ticket machines at retail to determine if the ticket is a winner. Players can also use the Check My Tickets feature at MOLottery.com to check for winning tickets or visit the winning numbers section for current and historical number combinations.

Any prize money not claimed by the redemption deadline is transferred to the Lottery Proceeds Fund to benefit public education.