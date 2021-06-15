Travel Delays as NDOT Resurfaces SR 447 North of Nixon Beginning June 16

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Travel delays will be in place on State Route 447 north of Nixon beginning June 16 as the Nevada Department of Transportation resurfaces the highway.

State Route 447 will be resurfaced from mileposts 25 to 35, heading northward from approximately ten miles north of Nixon.

The road work will take place primarily between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. weekdays beginning June 14 through late July, with twenty-four hour lane closures in late June for roadway excavation and repaving.

One-way traffic with pilot cars will be in place to safely guide motorists through the road work zone, and delays of up to 30 minutes are to be expected. Motorists are advised to drive at posted work zone speed limits, or slower as necessary for conditions.

The chip seal will help protect and prolong pavement life by resurfacing the roadway with crushed aggregate rock and asphalt. Often considered the best value for road maintenance dollar, chip seals also restore roadway friction and aesthetics. Over recent years, adjacent sections of State Route 447 have been resurfaced.

SAFE WORK ZONE DRIVING TIPS