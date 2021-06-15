Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
REMINDER: State coastal commission will meet June 16 in Beaufort

The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission will meet June 16 at the Beaufort Hotel, 2440 Lennoxville Rd, Beaufort. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. and is open to the public. Based on current public health guidance to reduce the spread of COVID-19, people who are not fully vaccinated should wear a mask and maintain social distance in all indoor public settings.

 

Agenda items for the commission meeting include:

  • Consideration of a variance request from the Town of Topsail Beach regarding beach mats;

  • Consideration of Inlet Hazard Areas rules related to Undeveloped Areas, Federal & State Lands and fiscal analysis for proposed Inlet Hazard Areas

  • Discussion of Floating Structures Policy and Shellfish Leases;

  • Recommendations for Rulemaking regarding amendments to 15A NCAC 7J .0405 – Permit Modification; implementation related to Structural Boat Covers;

  • Discussion of CAMA Land Use Plans - Future Land Use Map

  • Consideration of Fiscal Analyses for 15A NCAC 7H .0306(j) – General Use Standards for Ocean Hazard Areas &7K .0208(g) Single Family Residences Exempted - Elevating Structures; and 15A NCAC 7M .0303 & .0310 Shorefront Access Policies

WHO:           N.C. Coastal Resources Commission

WHAT:          Regular Business Meeting

WHEN:         June 16 at 9 a.m.

WHERE:        Beaufort Hotel

                   2440 Lennoxville Rd

                   Beaufort, NC 28516

 

MEETING MATERIALS AND PRESENTATIONS:

A full meeting agenda and briefing materials can be found on the CRC website. Times indicated on the agenda for individual items are subject to change.

 

                                                                                                           

                                                                                                                   ###

