How to Use Tiktok for Business in 2021: A Complete Guide

If you want a bigger expansion on your business and your social fans, it can be beneficial to enter the TikTok world if done right. We have created the best guide for using the platform for your business …

What Tiktok is …

TikTok is a fairly new social media app where we see short snippets of videos from users everywhere, making it a user-generated platform. You can browse through endless short videos continuously without any restrictions, and can even customize your feed for what you prefer to watch. Anyone can post a video with an account and let followers grow; exchange likes and share videos on different platforms with their friends.

Usually, users tend to enjoy less serious and fun videos, but everyone has a different preference. As many modern trends emerge on this platform, TikTok offers a huge amount of entertainment for a social media platform.

Is it relevant to your business?

There is a big misconception that only younger people use this platform. Although the vast majority are young adults, the truth is, there are many people of different ages who use TikTok now.

People use TikTok to search for pleasure and follow the latest trends. This is exactly why you can determine if it is relevant to your business, because you understand that you need to keep up and include the business in the latest trends and fun advertising methods.

If your business wants to promote itself, even if it is considered a very serious brand, there may still be an audience on TikTok to market, as so many people use it these days. This is a case of exposure to the right people, but as you probably know, it can be a smaller part of potential customers compared to the more creative and entertaining side of TikTok. Therefore, it is your business decision to determine if it is worth the time, money and effort.

How brands can use the platform to increase CRO?

Different types of ads are available on TikTok as it has turned into such a great platform. Let your brand have a variety of options to choose from!

Advertisements

Indigenous ads in TikTok allow promotional videos of a brand to be included in the feed of a user browsing, commonly known as the front-page page. Usually there are links to the business website at the bottom, and users know when they see an ad. With this option, a brand can, just like in Google, bid on the ads and specifically limit who they can target.

If a brand can target the right people, local advertising can lead to more interest and conversions for your business. If you know who to focus on TikTok and research the appropriate audience as well as create an interesting video ad, you will be successful on the platform.

Another way of advertising is known as a takeover. Once a user opens the app, the first thing they will see is a full display of an ad you have chosen to display. Users will only see one of them a day, because putting yourself in a viewer’s shoes can see a lot of ads if you just want to browse for entertainment. As a result, the cost of running these types of ads is very high. This is something you need to consider when judging whether you think it would be a reasonable expense for the business to invest in this form of advertising. However effective it may be, you only get one chance to request someone to go to your website or download page.

Sponsored hashtags are a form of advertising on TikTok where brands create a challenge using a creative hashtag name and encourage people to take part in the challenge. This is really a good form of advertising because it expands the reach by seeing a lot of different people participating. When someone clicks on a sponsored hashtag, they are taken to a page that describes the challenge, a brand logo, the most popular videos for the challenge, and probably a link to a website or other conversion type .

To further your sponsored hashtag, you will have to pay an expensive amount to point to the discovery banner in TikTok. There is another way hashtags similar to this can be used, with just less cost, but still as effective with the concept behind hashtag challenges the same.

Hashtag Challenges

This is very similar to the exposition above; however, you do not pay the huge costs. You do lose some of the benefits, such as standing tall on the sponsored hashtag and a complete landing page dedicated to your brand, as well as a discovery banner. If this is important for your brand and it is not very well known, the option above may be more advantageous to get your name there if you have the budget.

Creating a hashtag challenge is a way to encourage user-generated content, and it can benefit your brand. If a user participates in your challenge, the challenge and your brand can spread to more people. More people are making it more likely that they will turn into important conversions for your brand.

Through promotion with influencers, brands pay popular influencers to promote your product or service in their videos on TikTok. It usually also consists of some sort of hashtag challenge, as it promotes user-generated content.

Influencer promotion may not have been the first of your marketing ideas when bringing your business to TikTok. You may want to reconsider influential promotion in your marketing strategy, especially on this platform. On TikTok, there’s a huge pool of popular influencers with big fans who have fans who love it. They are seen as many people’s idols, and enabling a more influential person to promote your brand can turn their fans into your new customers.

It can not hurt your brand to do research on popular influencers that may suit your purpose and reach out to them. Too many businesses make the mistake of using an influencer to promote them without really examining whether the audience is the right fit. Another disadvantage of this is that influencers are human. They make mistakes, but we all know in these modern times it can affect their reputation and yours if you pay for their promotion.

If you are considering influencer promotion, be careful about the influencers you consider and do your research on their background and online presence.

Merklense

Brand lenses are custom stickers, filters and lenses that individuals using your brand can use on them. Another kind of ad with the possibility of user-generated content! We love it! Involving a community in your brand is the best thing on Tik-Tok that you can do for your business.

Using good, branded lenses will increase engagement, which equates to more conversions. With the personalization options, your brand can show who it is through appropriate stickers, filters and lenses. To make this option a creative form of advertising for your business.

Involvement

By placing your brand on this platform, you can not just follow the same approach as other social media like Twitter or Instagram. TikTok is very different, it requires you to show content with fun value and adopt the latest trends.

Getting involved with TikTok means using hashtags and marking similar accounts in your industry as your content. Communicating with others is also very important. If you are able to have a conversation, it will appreciate you more through your brand.

It’s not easy when you’re not at TikTok yet, so we do not want you to feel like you’ve thrown in deep. The amount of people using TikTok for enjoyment is far more than most other platforms. Taking your business there may be exactly what you need to grow and prosper.