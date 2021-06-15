Department of Labor Re-opens Job Centers to In-Person Services

**Updated: Since the distribution of this press release, Job Center locations in Bennington and Rutland were announced to be open for in-person services. This change is reflected in the text below, with full schedules found at https://labor.vermont.gov/workforce-development/job-centers

Montpelier, VT – The Vermont Department of Labor is re-opening local Job Centers across Vermont for in-person services and will be offering both walk-in and by-appointment-only hours. Job Centers in Barre, Bennington, Brattleboro, Burlington, Rutland, St. Albans, and St. Johnsbury are open immediately for in-person services, with Middlebury beginning on July 6. In-person schedules for the remaining Job Centers will be announced the coming weeks.

Department of Labor staff at local Job Centers have provided virtual services since March 20, 2020 due to COVID-19; however, with the re-opening of the state, it is now more important than ever for Job Centers to return to in-person service delivery to help get Vermonters into meaningful employment and support employers who are eager to hire.

“We are thrilled to be able re-open our doors to serve Vermonters where they live and work. While I am proud of the virtual support we have been able to provide, we know that to truly support our communities and the residents who live in them, being able to provide in-person assistance is key to Vermont’s recovery,” said Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington. “I encourage anyone who is looking for work to contact their local Job Center today. The staff at the Department of Labor are ready, willing, and able to assist.”

Staff at Job Centers across the state support jobseekers and employers with all aspects of employment, training and hiring, and include job training and upskilling opportunities, resume writing, mock interviews, hiring events and recruitment support. A variety of virtual services will continue to be offered for job seekers and employers.

Members of the public may learn more about schedules and updated service availability for local Job Centers on the Department of Labor website at labor.vermont.gov/workforce-development/job-centers. More information on resources available to Vermont job seekers and employers may be found at labor.vermont.gov/workforce-development.

Special Note: Job Center staff are not able to assist individuals with unemployment insurance related inquiries. Individuals with questions regarding their unemployment claims should contact the UI Claimant Assistance Center at 877-214-3332.