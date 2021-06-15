AGC Georgia Names Brian Cunningham as its Young Leader of the Year
Chairman of the Young Leadership Program recognized for exemplary service
It’s always exciting to watch young professionals making a tremendous impact on the industry, and Brian has certainly had that type of impact on our association.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGC Georgia), the leading association for the construction industry, is honored to name Brian Cunningham as the organization’s Young Leadership Program (YLP) Member of the Year. Cunningham is an estimator with Collins and Arnold Construction Co., LLC. He took the helm as chair of YLP in June 2020 and has assisted the organization in making numerous strides during the past year. Recently presented at AGC Georgia's Annual Convention, the recognition honors one member of the award-winning YLP for their exceptional contributions in one or more areas of the program’s key objectives of charitable works, leadership development and networking.
— AGC Georgia President David Moody
“It’s always exciting to watch young professionals making a tremendous impact on the industry, and Brian has certainly had that type of impact on our association,” said AGC Georgia President Dave Moody. “It takes a true leader to step up and personally commit the time to be involved and ensure the successful delivery of various projects.”
Under Cunningham’s leadership, YLP has established a Culture of C.A.R.E. task force that focuses on the diversity and inclusion program founded by the national association, AGC of America. YLP held virtual events discussing diversity and inclusion, inherent biases, the opioid crisis and suicide prevention within the construction industry.
After postponing YLP Annual Golf Classic from May to September 2020, Cunningham became the first YLP Chair to oversee two successful golf tournaments during his term. The two netted more than $200,000. The May 2021 golf tournament was expanded in order to raise additional funds for the $400,000 build-out of a new food pantry at the Community Assistance Center in Sandy Springs, Ga.
In addition, Cunningham worked with Toolbox, an organization that teaches 4th and 5th graders in Fulton County schools the basics of working with tools, measuring, and understanding plumb and square. They took the teachings virtual this past year due to the pandemic. Cunningham and YLP members volunteered to meet with students and their parents at various schools to distribute construction packets complete with project tools and materials.
About AGC Georgia
AGC Georgia is a professional trade association and the statewide chapter affiliated with The Associated General Contractors of America, Inc. (AGC of America). AGC Georgia member firms perform a majority of the public and private commercial construction work in Georgia and include approximately 600 of the top general contractors, residential/light commercial builders, construction managers, design-builders, municipal-utility contractors, heavy and highway contractors, specialty contractors, service providers, and suppliers. AGC Georgia is one of 89 chapters representing over 27,000 member firms nationwide. AGC of America is the largest and most respected construction trade association in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.agcga.org.
