Annette Bratcher: Favorite Social Distancing Attractions in Middle Tennessee
Folks Can Have Fun and Still Be Safe in Greater Nashville, Annette Bratcher Says
They are stunning in the spring and have opportunities for picnicking, reading, or just walking”MURFREESBORO, TN, USA, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Middle Tennessee has always been a fun place to spend leisure time, and COVID-19 hasn't changed that, says Annette Bratcher, a local Realtor, and active community leader.
Outdoor activities can be safe and enjoyable, Annette Bratcher says. Morning Glory Orchard tours are offered daily during apple season and held completely outdoors. They are both educational and fun; groups learn about pollination and bees and can pick apples off the tree, she says. Tours of Arrington Vineyards also are educational and are offered year-round.
One of her favorite places is Cheekwood Botanical Gardens. “They are stunning in the spring and have opportunities for picnicking, reading, or just walking," Annette Bratcher says. Parks are available for picnics, hiking, or other activities; Centennial and Bicentennial Mall Park are excellent options, she says.
Also, horse-drawn carriage tours are offered from several locations in Lawrence County. Most tours take visitors to four or five farms to visit and shop, she says.
Nashville Sites Tours are another social distancing option, she says. They are available virtually or in-person and conducted mostly outside. During the day on weekdays, tours tend to be less crowded and provide great visibility, Annette Bratcher says. Trolley tour operators also have worked hard to make their tours safe, while taking folks to attractions around the city. They will be offering their hop-on and off feature again beginning next month.
Drive-in movies at locations such as the Moonlite Drive-in Woodbury or the Stardust in Watertown are another option for couples or families, says Annette Bratcher. Most have open concession stands, but attendees may also call ahead to see whether bringing their own food is allowed for a totally contactless experience.
Another option is to launch a Mural Scavenger Hunt. Families and friends could use bikes to move around Nashville in search of specific murals. Nashville Public Art can provide a map of all the public art installations to get you started, she says.
Annette Bratcher has lived in Middle Tennessee since 1995. Since then, she has been involved in the real estate construction business, first in finance and later as a contractor and Realtor. She has several certifications, including residential construction, new homes specialist, and short sales and foreclosures. She is a mentor to others entering these professions and, in addition to her activities as a Realtor, she is active in several community organizations. These include the Chamber of Commerce, the Kiwanis Club, and the Economic Development Board. She also is a founding director of the United Way and a contributor to the Rutherford/Cannon County Child Advocacy Group and First Shot Basketball. She is married and has a daughter and two grandchildren.
