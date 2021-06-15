Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 578 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,778 in the last 365 days.

Keeping Families Connected Announces 4th Annual Creations of Fashion for A Cause

Letitia Scott Jackson

It became my mission upon my release to help as many families as I could preserve the family unit even under the most difficult situations.”
— Letitia Scott Jackson, Founder Keeping Families Connected

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keeping Families Connected (KFC) has announced their 4th Annual Creations of Fashion for A Cause will take place Saturday, June 19th at 6 PM at the Frontiers of Flight Museum located at 6911 Lemmon Avenue in Dallas, TX.

This year's star-studded event will be hosted by Love & Hip Hop New York's MENDEECEES HARRIS and Dallas' own star of the Real Housewives of Dallas LEEANNE LOCKEN. The annual fashion extravaganza will benefit Keeping Families Connected, a 501c3 non-profit, and their commitment to rebuilding families and fostering life skills in youth and young adults from broken homes.

Founder Letitia Scott Jackson was inspired to launch KFC after being wrongfully convicted and separated from her children. The businesswoman and philanthropist explains, "During my wrongful imprisonment, I met several mothers who had not seen their children since entering the system. It became my mission upon my release to help as many families as I could preserve the family unit even under the most difficult situations." KFC provides free transportation multiple times per month for family members wishing to visit incarcerated loved ones. Scott Jackson also sponsors back-to-school supply donation drives, community holiday gifting drives and Kidpreneur, which teaches children the fundamentals of business ownership.

Tickets to the 4th Annual Creations of Fashion for a Cause are on sale now at
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-creations-of-fashion-for-a-cause-next-level-tickets-149345473331 For more information, contact Letitia Scott Jackson at keepingfamiliesconnected2015@yahoo.com.

Vivian Fullerlove
VLF Media & Promotions
+1 2145643359
email us here

You just read:

Keeping Families Connected Announces 4th Annual Creations of Fashion for A Cause

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.