INEOS Signs Worldwide Agreement to use Antea’s Risk Based Inspection Asset Integrity Software

INEOS signs an agreement approving Antea RBI and IDMS software for the chemical asset integrity management of its sites around the world. Learn more!

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antea, a global leader for 32 years in risk-based asset integrity management (AIM) software with 3D digital twin integration, has officially entered into a worldwide frame agreement with the leading chemical company, INEOS. INEOS sought a worldwide multi-business agreement that could provide RBI and IDMS software for sites and businesses around the world to streamline compliance. They determined the Antea Platform, with its certified API 581-compliant RBI and comprehensive IDMS module, to be a robust, reliable solution that adheres to their requirements.

The contract takes effect on April 1, 2021 and will be valid for at least 3 years. INEOS ultimately placed their faith in Antea for the fair pricing, globally trusted presence, extensive and flexible software functionalities, and professionalism of the team.

This agreement is yet another in a recent string of announcements from the company that demonstrate Antea’s growing expansion globally and into North America. This approval by a global leader in the chemical sector demonstrates Antea’s excellent understanding of the asset integrity needs for chemical companies and the caliber of the inspection data management tools it provides them.

About Antea

Antea specializes in highly flexible RBI-driven asset integrity management software solutions with 3D digital twin integration. Since 1989, we have used the synergy of integrated services with highly flexible software to facilitate digital transformation for oil & gas, power generation, and petrochemical plants -- ensuring that your business is equipped with the most advanced technologies. Our philosophy is built around delivering a sustainable database at the forefront of digital innovation in an economically feasible way for our customers. Protecting our clients’ investments is paramount.



www.antea.tech