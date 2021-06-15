Rostec Starts Testing Components of the Next-Generation PD-35 Engine in 2021
United Engine Corporation of Rostec will begin testing the gas generator components of the PD-35 ultra-high-thrust turbojet engine in autumn 2021.MOSCOW, RUSSIA, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United Engine Corporation of Rostec will begin testing the gas generator components of the PD-35 ultra-high-thrust turbojet engine in autumn 2021.
The new components are characterized by their increased size, and unique equipment for processing large-sized parts is used in their production.
“The development project for the PD-35 engine, used on wide-body airliners, is approaching a new milestone. Specialists have manufactured the first components for the ‘heart’ of the engine – the gas generator. These parts are responsible for starting and maintaining the generator in working order. We are planning to launch first tests during this autumn to study operability and check compliance with design requirements,” announced the Rostec aviation cluster.
PD-35 is an ultra-high-thrust bypass turbojet engine intended for installation on next-generation wide-body aircraft. It is one of the most ambitious projects in the Russian aircraft industry; an engine of this size and thrust will be built in Russia for the first time.
In addition to various UEC and UAC enterprises, almost all leading Russian research centers are involved in the work on the PD-35 project. The project will involve the use of several advanced technologies and materials. In 2020, UEC presented a composite fan blade of PD-35 and successfully tested a model of a fan blade on the PD-14 engine.
As previously reported, Rostec State Corporation has received permission to start serial production of the PD-14 engine аor the new MC-21-310 airliner, the first engine of this class in Russia. It is assumed that the operating costs of the PD-14 will be 15% lower than those of the previous generation CFM-56, V-2500 and PS-90A engines.
United Engine Corporation (part of Rostec State Corporation) is an integrated structure specializing in the development, serial production and maintenance of engines for military and civil aviation, space programs and the navy, as well as oil and gas and energy industries.
Rosteс State Corporation is one of the largest industrial companies in Russia. It unites more than 800 scientific and industrial organizations in 60 regions of the country. Its key areas of activity are aircraft engineering, radioelectronics, medical technologies, innovative materials, etc. The corporation’s portfolio includes such well-known brands as AvtoVAZ, KAMAZ, UAC, Russian Helicopters, UEC, Uralvagonzavod, Shvabe, Kalashnikov, etc. Rostec is active in the implementation of all 12 national projects. The company is a key provider of Smart City technology, it is engaged in the digitalization of public administration, industry and social sectors, and it is developing plans for the development of 5G wireless technologies, an Industrial Internet of Things, big data and blockchain systems. Rostec partners with leading world manufacturers such as Boeing, Airbus, Daimler, Pirelli and Renault. The corporation’s products are delivered to more than 100 countries worldwide. Almost a third of the company's revenue comes from the export of high-tech products.
