NC Feral Swine Task Force will hold town hall session in Sampson County

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE TUESDAY, JUNE 15, 2021

CONTACT: Heather Overton, assistant director NCDA&CS Public Affairs 919-455-7036

WHO/WHAT:

The North Carolina Feral Swine Task Force will hold a town hall session about the Sampson County Feral Swine Eradication and Control Project. Highlights of the program include an overview of rules and regulations, information on the scope of the problem of feral swine in Sampson County and trapping and drone demonstrations. There will also be a question-and-answer session following the program.                      

The program is free to attend.

WHEN/WHERE:

Thursday, June 24 6 to 8 p.m. Sampson County Livestock Arena, 55 Agriculture Place, Clinton RSVP: ncferalswine.org

ADDITIONAL INFOMATION:

Sampson County is the center of a pilot feral swine eradication program that will guide future management efforts across North Carolina. Landowners are working with professionals to learn where feral swine occur, measure the damages they are causing and hone effective removal strategies.

The N.C. Feral Swine Task Force is a partnership of state and federal agencies that are working together to understand the feral swine problem in North Carolina and take action to remove them from the landscape. The partnership includes the U.S. Department of Agriculture, N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, N.C. Cooperative Extension and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

 

