Associated General Contractors of Georgia Announces New Board of Directors
I’m excited to work with this group of industry leaders to guide AGC Georgia as we move past the pandemic and embrace the industry’s top issues including workforce development.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGC Georgia) is proud to announce that David Moody will continue to serve as its chapter president for the 2021-2022 term. Moody is President and Chief Executive Officer of C.D. Moody Construction Company, Inc. Other officers continuing their roles at AGC Georgia’s board of directors include Lyndy Jones, Jr. of JCI Contractors as vice president, Brian Newsome of Albion as treasurer and Joe Tuggle of Tuggle Construction, LLC as secretary.
“We pride ourselves on having a board of directors that reflects the diverse construction markets around Georgia. I’m excited to work with this group of industry leaders to guide AGC Georgia as we move past the pandemic and embrace the industry’s top issues including workforce development,” said AGC Georgia CEO Mike Dunham.
Directors serving on the AGC Georgia 2021-2022 Board include:
1. Trey Anderson of Anderson Construction Co. of Ft. Gaines
2. Dan Baker, P.E. of Duffey Southeast, Inc.
3. Adam Bateman of Moore Colson CPAs and Advisors
4. David Carl of Gay Construction Company
5. Wes Cobb of Jerry L. Johnson & Associates, Inc.
6. Tom Crymes of Tomco Construction Inc.
7. Dave Cyr of Parrish Construction Group, Inc.
8. Brian Daniel of Carroll Daniel Construction Co.
9. Doug Davidson of New South Construction Co., Inc.
10. Robert Dunn of New South Construction Co., Inc.
11. Charlie Garbutt of Garbutt Construction Company
12. Ben Garrett of RA-LIN
13. Ben B. Gordy, III of Ben B. Gordy Construction Company, Inc.
14. Randy Hall of Batson-Cook Company
15. Tom Hall of Dublin Construction Company, Inc.
16. Jennifer W. Horton of Collins and Arnold Construction Co., LLC
17. Darrin Kines of Duffey Southeast, Inc.
18. Jane Marie Kinsey of McKnight Construction Co., Inc.
19. John Martin of RW Allen Construction, LLC
20. Scott Lawrence of McCarthy Building Companies, Inc.
21. Paul Meadows of Batson-Cook Company
22. Sean Moxley of Garbutt Construction Company
23. Casey Pollard of R. K. Redding Construction, Inc.
24. Kevin Price of Kevin Price General Contractors, Inc.
25. Alan Scoggins of Leapley Construction Group
26. Jeff Stiner of Kajima Building & Design Group, Inc.
27. Doug Tabeling of Smith, Currie & Hancock LLP
28. Drew Watson of Bowen & Watson, Inc.
29. Eddie West of A. West Enterprise
30. Matt West of West Construction Company
31. Kyle Wood of JE Dunn Construction
About AGC Georgia
AGC Georgia is a professional trade association and the statewide chapter affiliated with The Associated General Contractors of America, Inc. (AGC of America). AGC Georgia member firms perform a majority of the public and private commercial construction work in Georgia and include more than 600 of the top general contractors, residential/light commercial builders, construction managers, design-builders, municipal-utility contractors, heavy and highway contractors, specialty contractors, service providers, and suppliers. AGC Georgia is one of 89 chapters representing over 26,000 member firms nationwide. AGC of America is the largest and most respected construction trade association in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.agcga.org.
