The marketer’s guide to medium

The platform offers marketers a unique opportunity to give recognition and grow their followers in a somewhat unconventional form.

A shared blog host, a partly social platform, offers Medium writers a unique way to connect with their audience.

The platform has more than 400 000 paying subscribers ($ 4.99 per month or $ 50 per year), which should make Medium attractive to marketers of size only.

Read on to learn how marketers can take advantage of the unique capabilities of this platform and why you might consider taking this content platform a step further.

What is medium?

Self-identifying as the “YouTube of writing”, Medium offers writers of all kinds (poets, journalists, comics, etc.) space to share their work with a large audience and get paid in the process.

The platform is on average more than 200 million look at a month, which makes it a popular destination for internet readers. With over 100,000 writers actively using the platform, it can be an excellent destination no matter what kind of content you create.

Do you ask how these writers are paid? Although there is the option to write just for the sake of sharing ideas without payment, they can also participate in the Medium Partner Program (MPP) and just get started!

Unlike other writing opportunities, which are usually paid per word or hour, MPP members are paid based on the amount of time readers spend reading their articles. They also get a small commission if a member who does not pay subscribes within 30 days of reading their articles.

And while it’s all well and good for writers, your marketer’s brain may have captured the 200 million monthly views.

How can marketers take advantage of this unique audience that is willing to pay to access the platform?

The answer is simple: advertise on Medium.

Types of medium ads

‘Advertising’ on the site is, in a word, unusual.

Although the term “advertising” may evoke images of paid searches and skyscraper banners, Medium is not permissible conventional advertising. Although companies can not promote products, they can use the unique platform for growth brand tracking and exposure.

This is understandable and especially since earning money is not guaranteed, it may sound like the idea of ​​’non-payment’, not payment. I suggest you think about this: rather than being an opportunity to sell your goods, you are sell your brand and building trust.

People are honest tired of constantly having ads thrown in their faces. If you read an article that may indicate the goals of your brand (perhaps by using subtle embedded links) but focus on helping or even entertaining it in other ways, it may draw your attention in a less intrusive way establish.

The platform rewards the visibility of the content simply on the basis of the writing power, using a unique algorithm that takes into account the reach, likes and comments of posts. In addition, everything posted by Google is indexed, which is a blessing for you search engine optimization (SEO).

Although we briefly discussed the rationale for sharing content on Medium to increase your reach and increase your audience base, there are several benefits to leveraging the power of the platform:

Build brand awareness without overwhelming readers with sales-focused material.

Increase visibility by inviting industry influencers to collaborate on your publication.

Diversify channel content promotion as Google indexes all medium content.

Send more clicks to your site by including links in your content.

Create an audience by encouraging readers to subscribe to your publication.

Increase backlinks to your website to strengthen your link building strategy and SEO.

In short, starting a content stream on the website can improve your audience size, strengthen your SEO strategy and increase more clicks to your website.

Media Content and Advertising Rules and Guidelines

Medium is going to make people think, not their wallets, so there are rules about what you can and cannot publish on the website.

In addition to fairly standard rules against harassment, hate speech and doxing, the platform contains a few extra rules that posters must adhere to.

Advertising, promotion and marketing

Do not post sponsorships from third parties.

Avoid affiliate marketing.

Reveal all affiliate links.

Do not place anything that appears at a distance to spam or exists primarily to drive traffic or sales.

Fraudulent content

Do not be a brand or individual.

Avoid deception to generate traffic.

Disclose all free goods and services received.

Do not use misleading metadata.

Duplicate content

The site has recently taken a strong stand against duplicate content, prohibits:

deleting an old post and republishing it

delete and publish a message without large-scale changes

place the same story in different publications

Just like any other content platform, there are best practices that content creators should keep in mind.

Medium best practices

Make a strong, clear heading.

Share original work that is not merely an overview of industry topics.

Avoid calls to action (CTAs) and sales pitch. This can be contrary to every marketing instinct, but Medium is not about sales – it’s about sharing ideas.

Use images on the cover of your story as it enhances the user experience (UX).

When you start building a medium content strategy, you need to follow these best practices and note the rules for success.

How to create ads on medium

Now that we’ve discussed the benefits of creating content on the platform, let’s discuss how to start a publication on the site.

1. Navigate to the publication option

Select your photo in the top right corner of the screen, navigate to and select “Publications”.

2. Select ‘New publication’

Look at the top right of your screen and click on the “New Publication” button.

3. Identify your publication

Fill in all the information that the website and readers need to know about your publication.

If you add the name of your publication, think beyond your name business name and consider options that may appeal to your industry. A publication avatar is required and it appears in all previews of your content. So choose wisely.

4. Add your social profiles

In addition to adding your email address and social profiles, you can (and should) also choose up to five relevant labels so your interested parties can discover your work.

5. Include editors and writers

In this infinitely editable space, include people who can post your publication.

6. Customize your medium homepage

Your homepage can be infinitely customized so you can change colors, header layout, wallpapers and more more.

Medium Content Analysis

While there are other strategies to track your analysis on medium, the platform provides benchmarks to help you track the performance of your content.

You can u criteria by clicking on your profile photo and then on “Statistics.”

From there, you have access to a bunch of stats give insight into your content. These include:

view

read

fans

view by traffic source

readers’ interests

internal versus external views

By judging these criteria, you can track the performance of individual pieces and gain a better understanding of your audience. You can then customize your content to appeal to that audience or customize your content content strategy to appeal to another group of individuals.

How to publish content on medium

Sharing your first content is just a few steps away. Here’s how to post and optimize media content: Add your story To get started, select your profile photo in the top right corner and select ‘Write story’. Add photos Select the + button to the left of the message and then click the “Camera” button to upload a pre-saved image. Include third-party media Navigate to a new line of your story and paste the URL of the content you want to include, then press “Enter”. Plan and optimize your job Select the “Publish” button in the top right corner. Plan your message from this menu, add labels or customize your title and subtitle. Publish! After making the necessary changes, select “Publish Now” to make your story available.

Medium questions

How much does it cost to advertise on medium? Not a penny! It is free to start your publication on Medium. Is the paid version of Medium worth it? Yes, but remember: This is to sign in, not to write. Although you do not have to subscribe to write, you can subscribe to read the work of a variety of writers, and it offers a unique perspective on popular topics and competitors. What is Medium’s affiliate program? Medium’s Partner Program was created to pay writers and to ensure a wider distribution to the platform. Authors are compensated by how profound members are through their work: The more members read, the more writers learn. In addition, the site distributes a portion of each subscription fee to the authors who read their individual subscribers the most each month. What analyzes does medium offer? Medium provides advertisers with a strong compilation of statistics, including: views -read fans views per traffic source reading interests -internal versus external views

Guide to Medium Conclusion

As with all content platforms, you should follow best practices of medium, with the specific view that your content does not sound too promising.

If you begin to familiarize yourself with the tools you offer, you will probably be more adept at focusing on the audience that is interested in your content through your labeling tools and other strategies.

Use the presentations of the platform with your existing content marketing strategy, can significantly increase your reach, grow and reach your audience new markets.

