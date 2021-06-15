BeyondTrust Announces Customer and Partner Award Winners at Annual Go Beyond Conference

BeyondTrust recognizes high performing partners around the globe who, despite the disruption and economic challenges throughout 2020, continue to deliver outstanding results

Customers named as BeyondTrust’s PAMMY Award winners were recognized for their roles in championing unique and powerful product implementations to secure environments and drive productivity

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust, the worldwide technology leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), today announced the winners of their annual customer and partner awards. Each year, BeyondTrust recognizes outstanding efforts and results when it comes to customer and partner investments and innovations in their PAM product portfolio.

The Partner Awards cover all regions and sub-regions, and nominees are judged on the amount of new business revenue generated, the volume of partner orientated opportunities and the investment the partner makes into becoming a BeyondTrust trusted value-added partner.

The following were named BeyondTrust Partner Award winners for 2021:

Americas Region

North American Channel Partner of the Year - Optiv Security Inc

Latin America Channel Partner of the Year - Net & Co Comércio e Serviços em Informática Ltda.

Americas Channel Partner of the Year - Optiv Security Inc



Asia Pacific Region

Regional Channel Partner of the Year: ANZ - CyberCX

Regional Partner of the Year: ASEAN - Trends & Technologies, inc.

APJ Distribution Partner of the Year - Securecraft Pte. Ltd

APJ Channel Partner of the Year - CyberCX

EMEIA Region

Regional Channel Partner of the Year: Benelux/Nordics - Bitsiel

Regional Channel Partner of the Year: UKI – Bytes

Regional Channel Partner of the Year: DACH - N3K

Regional Channel Partner of the Year: Southern Europe - Croisac

Regional Channel Partner of the Year: Eastern Europe - EMS Partner

Regional Channel Partner of the Year: Middle East and India - Gulf Business Machines

Regional Channel Partner of the Year: Africa - Puleng Technologies

EMEIA Channel Partner of the Year - Gulf Business Machines

EMEIA Distribution Partner of the Year - Ignition Technology Ltd.



Global Award

Global Technology Alliance Partner of the Year – Tenable



“Each year, it’s important that we recognize truly stand-out results in our ever-growing partner network,” said Dee Dee Acquista, Senior Vice President of Channels at BeyondTrust. “Last year was particularly challenging for businesses around the globe, yet our incredible partners continued to smash through their goals and deliver value to our joint customers. It is for this very reason we endeavor to recognize as many partners as possible, as we cannot be as successful without them all. In our eyes, every partner is a winner.”

BeyondTrust’s Customer awards, also known as The PAMMY Awards, celebrate the individuals who are using BeyondTrust solutions in innovative ways to keep their organizations productive and safe from cyber threats. “The PAMMY Awards recognize the unsung champions who displayed heroism and innovation in maintaining productivity while mitigating security threats during a very challenging year that included a massive shift to remote working,” says Dave Giles, Chief Customer Success Officer at BeyondTrust. “The 2021 award recipients rose to the challenge and implemented BeyondTrust in unique and powerful ways to secure their environments, protect their customers, and elevate our solutions to make a true impact.”

The 2021 PAMMY Award winners are:

Tarun Patel, Oxford Properties Group

Chad Erbe, ServiceNow

Joshua Carpman, Air Liquide

Scott Fyfe, Eurofins

Graham Neill, WPP



These awards were announced virtually at BeyondTrust’s Go Beyond Conference which welcomed thousands of attendees in 2021.

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), empowering organizations to secure and manage their entire universe of privileges. Our integrated products and platform offer the industry's most advanced PAM solution, enabling organizations to quickly shrink their attack surface across traditional, cloud and hybrid environments.

The BeyondTrust Universal Privilege Management approach secures and protects privileges across passwords, endpoints, and access, giving organizations the visibility and control they need to reduce risk, achieve compliance, and boost operational performance. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 70 percent of the Fortune 500, and a global partner network. Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com.

