How to write compelling content that will inspire your followers

42% of B2B marketers say they are effective in content marketing. But in a world where content marketing is taking over, how do you make your content stand out from the crowd?

For marketers, it is no surprise that content marketing, if done correctly, can deliver incredible results for your business. But with so much noise online, how can you cut it?

Well, it starts with creating content. To be convincing, specifically. The type that stands out and has a little punch that will make the audience feel inspired, even after they have flipped past your message.

Indeed, striking content can be difficult to create. But we are here to give you the winning ticket in the content lottery, which can create you unforgettable content week after week!

What does ‘compelling content’ look like?

The truth is that ‘engaging content’ is being thrown into the content marketing industry these days. Anyone can create content, but compelling content is a work of art that requires a lot of time, practice and use of the backspace button on your computer!

Ultimately, it’s content that resonates with people, converts to more followers, clues and sales, and makes people feel something.

How can I create it?

Now, the moment everyone has been waiting for!

The secret recipe for creating irresistible and inspiring content that will make your followers itch more.

Know your audience: Before you let your imagination run wild and tap your fingertips on the keyboard, you need to understand well who you are writing for. While it’s important to deepen demographics in your audience, it’s just as important to understand what you want from your content. Insights and analyzes show you which content draws the most. But asking your followers what content they want to see is the ideal way to get first-hand market research on what to put together.

Start with a hook: If you start flat, your readers will immediately click on your page. Opening your content with a hook will ensure that your readers are gripped from the beginning and will hold on to it until the end. Some of the most effective brackets are: use a statistic share a fun fact ask a direct question

Show your brand personality : No matter what you want to achieve with your content, it’s important to reflect your brand voice in it. Nobody wants to read content that has no human touch and that sounds like it was written by a robot. By sprinkling a little humor and showing your brand voice, your readers will be eagerly ready and waiting for your next upload!

: No matter what you want to achieve with your content, it’s important to reflect your brand voice in it. Nobody wants to read content that has no human touch and that sounds like it was written by a robot. By sprinkling a little humor and showing your brand voice, your readers will be eagerly ready and waiting for your next upload! Make your writing easy to read: When it comes to long-form content, such as blogs and newsletters, make sure your writing is easy to understand. Try to avoid complicated sentences that will make your hearing click due to overload of the brain. The use of online tools such as Hemingway app can make your writing clear, concise and SEO optimized. Outcome!

Provide valuable insights: As you read your content, your audience will ask the question “Well, what’s there for me?”. This is why you need to approach your content with a purpose. Giving your audience golden nuggets of information they can’t find elsewhere will ensure you keep coming back for more valuable insights into your field.

How can we help?

By blazon, we are the gourmets for content marketing. We can help your business thrive by creating engaging content that ensures your audience smiles, laughs and clicks the ‘follow’ button. From social media content to email marketing, blog posts, newsletters, website content, and more – you name it, blazon can do it!