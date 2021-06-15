N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency to hold public hearing on proposed changes to plans for federal mitigation funds

The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency will host a virtual public hearing on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 to receive public feedback on a proposed amendment to the state’s action plan for using a new allocation of $34.6 million in HUD Community Development Block Grant–Mitigation (CDBG-MIT) funding related to Hurricane Florence. The hearing is part of the current mitigation action plan public comment period that runs through 5 p.m. June 27, 2021.

The draft amendment details how the state proposes to use the federal mitigation funds to offer property buyout and incentives to homeowners in areas identified as having a high risk of future storm impacts. In total, more than $202.6 million in CDBG-MIT funds are available to the state to fund property buyout and buyout incentives, develop mitigation plans and other activities as described in the state’s action plan.

The public comment period for CDBG-MIT Substantial Action Plan Amendment 2 is open until 5 p.m. June 27, 2021. The draft amendment is available for review online. The public is strongly encouraged to submit comments by email to: publiccomments@rebuild.nc.gov. Comments may also be submitted by U.S. Postal Service to: NCORR Public Comments, P.O. Box 110465, Durham, NC 27709.

What: Public Hearing for Mitigation Action Plan Amendment 2 When: 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021 Join Online: WebEx Video conference Video Access Code: N45MbTKP7Qs Join by Phone: 1 + 415-655-0002 Call Access Code: 172 198 7961

Governor Cooper established NCORR in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence to streamline disaster recovery programs statewide and help communities rebuild smarter and stronger. The office administers programs that support homeowner recovery, affordable housing, mitigation, strategic buyout, resiliency, local government grants and loans, and pandemic-related rent and utility assistance. To date, North Carolina has invested more than $3.6 billion in state and federal funding to support recovery from hurricanes Matthew, Florence, Dorian and Isaias. Learn more about NCORR’s programs at the ReBuild NC website.

