Global Healthcare Machine Vision System Market to Garner $2.50 Billion by 2028: Allied Market Research

Rise in demand for automation in healthcare applications and increased implementation of AI-based technologies in healthcare drive the global healthcare machine vision system market. Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest market share in 2019, and will maintain its lead position by 2027. Owing to rise in demand for patient monitoring and tracking systems in the healthcare industry, the demand for healthcare machine vision systems increased during the Covid-19 pandemic.

/EIN News/ -- Portland,OR, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global healthcare machine vision system market generated $445.6 million in 2019, and is estimated to garner $2.50 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 23.6% from 2021 to 2028. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, key segments, value chain, top investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Increase in demand for automation in healthcare applications, adoption of personalized medicines, and increased implementation of AI-based technologies and big data in healthcare drive the growth of the global healthcare machine vision system market. However, scarcity of skilled professionals hinders market growth. On the other hand, demand for machine vision-guided robotics in drug dispensing industries and emergence of cloud-based healthcare solutions present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Owing to rise in demand for patient monitoring and tracking systems in the healthcare industry across the world, the demand for healthcare machine vision systems increased during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The implementation of cloud-based healthcare solutions grew during the pandemic to lower the amount of data storage on hardware systems and share data across different departments in an efficient manner.





The report provides a detailed segmentation of the global healthcare machine vision system market based on product type, type, application, and region.

Based on product type, the smart camera segment accounted for the highest market share, contributing to nearly half of the total market share in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the MV camera with host PC segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 26.0% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on application, the surgical segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global healthcare machine vision system market, and is estimated to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the patient monitoring segment is projected to portray the largest CAGR of 25.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest market share in 2019, accounting for more than one-third of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its lead position by 2027. However, Europe is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 24.2% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global healthcare machine vision system market analyzed in the research include Baumer, TKH Group, FLIR Systems, Inc., Cognex Corporation, Keyence, Basler, Teledyne Group, Omron Corporation, and Sony Corporation

