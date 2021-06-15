HealthDirect Pharmacy Services to Become the Ohio LTC Partner of Choice with Entrance into Cleveland and Columbus
EINPresswire.com/ -- HealthDirect Pharmacy Services (KPH Healthcare Services) has announced that as of May 20th, 2021, they have acquired their first pharmacies in the state of Ohio. After many years of providing quality pharmacy and complementary services to their LTC partners, Pharmacy Specialty Group (PSG) has elected to sell its long-term care pharmacy businesses in Brecksville and Westerville Ohio.
“We have been assessing the state of Ohio for some time as a potential HealthDirect market, and we could not be happier to see this opportunity finally come to fruition” said Brian Scott, HealthDirect President. “It’s not often you find an organization that is so well matched from a mission and vision standpoint, so we are thrilled to have found that with PSG,” Scott said. “Our objectives for the state of Ohio will be consistent with our previous pharmacy conversions; we will look to supplement the existing high-quality services provided by PSG with HealthDirect’s programs and infrastructure, and offer that package to the more than 1,700 LTC communities in our new service-radius.”
The regions served by Pharmacy Specialty Group and the operations of the pharmacies themselves fit ideally into HealthDirect's strategic growth plan. Additionally, this move aligns well with their expansion west of Pittsburgh where they currently operate two pharmacies (Washington and Latrobe, PA).
“We were fortunate to find a pharmacy group who share our values and prioritize customers and staff as we do,” said Anthony Coury, co-owner of PSG, “HealthDirect understands the needs of nursing facilities, AL and the IDD markets, and are committed to providing the same high level of services that our customers are accustomed to.”
HealthDirect, a fully employee-owned organization, will add over 50 new team-members between the Brecksville (Cleveland) and Westerville (Columbus) pharmacies, as well as over 70 valued client-partners throughout Central and Northern Ohio.
About HealthDirect: Founded in Gouverneur, NY, the independent, employee-owned company has been providing pharmacy services to Long-term Care and Congregate Living Settings for more than 50 years. HealthDirect currently operates 26 pharmacies in eight States and serves more than 55,000 lives daily. HealthDirect is part of the KPH Healthcare Services family of companies, a national provider of pharmaceutical and healthcare services with complementary businesses in both the retail and commercial segments of the industry. KPH is comprised of six divisions: (1) Kinney Drugs, a chain of full-service drug stores located throughout New York and Vermont; (2) HealthDirect Pharmacy Services, which serves long-term care and alternative care needs; (3) ProAct, Inc., a pharmacy benefit management company with sales offices throughout the country and a mail-order pharmacy; (4) Noble Health Services, a specialty pharmacy that dispenses medications used to treat complex and chronic diseases; (5) Kinnect™, an on-site clinical care pharmacy; and (6) Aristacare, an infusion therapy pharmacy that offers both in-home infusion therapy (with HomeLife specialized nursing support) and operates an ambulatory infusion center. KPH Healthcare Services is an employee-owned company with approximately 4,300 employees that provides the highest quality pharmacy and healthcare services. Every aspect of KPH’s business is guided by the values of excellence, moral responsibility, and community spirit.
###
Neal Gorman
“We have been assessing the state of Ohio for some time as a potential HealthDirect market, and we could not be happier to see this opportunity finally come to fruition” said Brian Scott, HealthDirect President. “It’s not often you find an organization that is so well matched from a mission and vision standpoint, so we are thrilled to have found that with PSG,” Scott said. “Our objectives for the state of Ohio will be consistent with our previous pharmacy conversions; we will look to supplement the existing high-quality services provided by PSG with HealthDirect’s programs and infrastructure, and offer that package to the more than 1,700 LTC communities in our new service-radius.”
The regions served by Pharmacy Specialty Group and the operations of the pharmacies themselves fit ideally into HealthDirect's strategic growth plan. Additionally, this move aligns well with their expansion west of Pittsburgh where they currently operate two pharmacies (Washington and Latrobe, PA).
“We were fortunate to find a pharmacy group who share our values and prioritize customers and staff as we do,” said Anthony Coury, co-owner of PSG, “HealthDirect understands the needs of nursing facilities, AL and the IDD markets, and are committed to providing the same high level of services that our customers are accustomed to.”
HealthDirect, a fully employee-owned organization, will add over 50 new team-members between the Brecksville (Cleveland) and Westerville (Columbus) pharmacies, as well as over 70 valued client-partners throughout Central and Northern Ohio.
About HealthDirect: Founded in Gouverneur, NY, the independent, employee-owned company has been providing pharmacy services to Long-term Care and Congregate Living Settings for more than 50 years. HealthDirect currently operates 26 pharmacies in eight States and serves more than 55,000 lives daily. HealthDirect is part of the KPH Healthcare Services family of companies, a national provider of pharmaceutical and healthcare services with complementary businesses in both the retail and commercial segments of the industry. KPH is comprised of six divisions: (1) Kinney Drugs, a chain of full-service drug stores located throughout New York and Vermont; (2) HealthDirect Pharmacy Services, which serves long-term care and alternative care needs; (3) ProAct, Inc., a pharmacy benefit management company with sales offices throughout the country and a mail-order pharmacy; (4) Noble Health Services, a specialty pharmacy that dispenses medications used to treat complex and chronic diseases; (5) Kinnect™, an on-site clinical care pharmacy; and (6) Aristacare, an infusion therapy pharmacy that offers both in-home infusion therapy (with HomeLife specialized nursing support) and operates an ambulatory infusion center. KPH Healthcare Services is an employee-owned company with approximately 4,300 employees that provides the highest quality pharmacy and healthcare services. Every aspect of KPH’s business is guided by the values of excellence, moral responsibility, and community spirit.
###
Neal Gorman
Wahl Media
212-203-3889
email us here