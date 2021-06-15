Coronavirus - Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (14 June 2021)

One hundred thirty three patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out in the past three days at Quarantine Centers in Central, Southern, Gash Barka, and Southern Red Sea Regions.

Out of these, eighty one patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. Forty six patients are from Quarantine Centers in Decamere (20), Mendefera (16), Adi Quala (4), Areza (2), Dibarwa (2), Senafe (1), Quatiti (1); Southern Region. Three patients are from Quarantine Center in Adibara, Gash Barka Region. The last three patients are from Quarantine Center in Assab, Southern Red Sea Region.

On the other hand, one hundred forty two patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date has accordingly risen to 4,420 while the number of deaths stands at 16.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 4,981.