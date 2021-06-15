National Catholic Society of Foresters Taps Breathe Life Hybrid Distribution Platform to Transform the Member Experience

Selects Breathe Life to Modernize How Life Insurance is Bought and Sold

/EIN News/ -- MONTRÉAL, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breathe Life , the leading provider of hybrid life insurance distribution solutions, today announced it has entered into an agreement with the National Catholic Society of Foresters (NCSF) to deliver a modern purchasing experience for NCSF insurance products. A community-based organization, NCSF helps its members plan for the future while also making a difference in their communities.



NCSF selected Breathe Life following a careful review of technology providers for its modern approach to insurance distribution and shared values. A not-for-profit, NCSF offers a broad portfolio of life insurance, annuities, and fraternal benefits, using the sales from these financial services products to fund social, educational, and volunteer programs that respond to community needs.

“For more than 125 years, NCSF has helped protect family finances, and while financial needs haven’t changed dramatically, the way our community members want to engage with us has,” said Lisa M. Bickus, CEO of NCSF. “NCSF has a long-held commitment to delivering exceptional service, so we’re excited to partner with Breathe Life to ensure this legacy continues into the future.”

The Breathe Life hybrid distribution platform provides advisors with a flexible and unified selling experience, gives Carriers access to powerful data analytics, and ensures a modern buying experience for consumers that creates trust and long-term loyalty. The platform is used by life insurance carriers across North America as an essential part of their digital transformation strategy, increasing sales, reducing costs, and more efficiently converting leads to in-force policies.

“Consumers want to have relationships with the brands they choose to do business with, and this requires organizations to offer new opportunities for engagement to remain competitive,” said Patrick Viau, Chief Client Officer for Breathe Life. “This is also true for other stakeholders, such as the advisors that sell life insurance products, making it even more critical that the insurance industry empowers digitally supported purchasing experiences. We’re delighted to work with NCSF to ensure members and advisors are fully supported throughout the purchasing journey.”

NCSF is one of several North American fraternal insurers that have chosen to partner with Breathe Life to modernize insurance distribution. For more information on how member-based organizations can work with Breathe Life, please contact patrick@breathelife.com.

About Breathe Life

Breathe Life is redefining life insurance distribution whether driven by advisors, consumers, or a hybrid of both. Our Hybdird Distribution platform provides life insurers with best-of-breed tools to increase the speed of policy delivery while reducing operational costs. Breathe Life is venture-backed by Real Ventures, Invest Quebec, Diagram Ventures and a variety of industry veteran angel investors from AXA, AIG, and RGA. Learn more about Breathe Life at breathelife.com and LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Sarah Mees for Breathe Life

617-462-8066

sarah@meescommunications.com