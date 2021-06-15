Proposed Regulation Public Comment Period: Coyote & Furbearer Hunting Contests

June 15 – July 30, 2021 Public Comment Period on Proposed Regulation

On May 27, 2021, the Virginia Board of Wildlife Resources, pursuant to §§ 29.1-103, 29.1-501, and 29.1-502 of the Code of Virginia, proposed amendments to the Commonwealth’s regulations governing hunting, trapping, and terrestrial wildlife. Comments on the proposal are solicited during a public comment period that closes July 30, 2021. This online comment system is the most efficient and effective way to submit your views and have them seen the fastest.

Comments also may be: made during the August Committee and Board meetings; postal-mailed to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, Attn: Policy Analyst and Regulatory Coordinator, P.O. Box 90778, Henrico, Virginia 23228; or emailed to RegComments@dwr.virginia.gov. Comments must be in writing and accompanied by the name, address and telephone number of the party offering them. Comments submitted by means other than through this online comment system must be received no later than 5 PM on August 6, 2021.

If the proposed regulation is adopted by the Board in August, then the regulation will become effective on October 1, 2021.