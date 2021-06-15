Demand and Trends of Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Size Will Grow to USD 33.55 Billion by 2026, Globally: Facts & Factors

[195+ Pages Research Report] According to Facts and Factors market research report, the Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 11.76 Billion in 2020 to reach USD 33.55 Billion by 2026, at 19.10% annual CAGR growth during forecast period of 2021-2026. The top market companies profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are LG Electronics, Whirlpool Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, AB Electrolux, Panasonic Corporation, Haier Group, Koninklijke Phillips N.V., BSH Hausgerate GmbH, and others.

Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market: Overview

Smart kitchen appliances are products designed to save energy and time. Their primary goal is to be both environmentally friendly and productive. They're made up of a mix of technologies, thoughtful design, and eco-friendly materials. Cooking is becoming more popular, and equipment is frequently used for a variety of functions. With the rapid growth of technology, the kitchen idea has undergone a significant transformation, with a strong focus on enhancing efficiency in the kitchen and lowering the time spent cleaning and cooking.

Industry Major Market Players

LG Electronics

Whirlpool Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

AB Electrolux

Panasonic Corporation

Haier Group

Koninklijke Phillips N.V.

BSH Hausgerate GmbH

Sub-Zero

Miele

Hestan Cue Inc.

Breville Group Limited

De’Longhi Appliances S.r. L.

Cie KG

Groupe SEB

Kitchen appliance manufacturers have recognized the promise of IoT and are investing time and money in establishing infrastructures for their goods to interact across. Consumers that are actively utilizing IoT devices value this feature, which is projected to fuel market expansion throughout the forecast period. The Internet of Things (IoT) is a developing network of common objects that connects industrial machinery with consumer home appliances to share information and accomplish tasks while people are busy doing other things. Small amounts of computational power embedded in appliances have resulted in major lifestyle improvements. By alerting users of schedules, deadlines, or other household demands, networked devices are better serving users and helping to adjust their behavior in good ways.

Market Dynamics

Customers are drawn to the new and smart kitchen appliances because they are eco-friendly, have a user-friendly interface, and are energy-efficient. Furthermore, rising disposable income and purchasing power enable customers to boost their spending on luxury smart kitchen equipment, resulting in increased demand and market growth. The smart big cooking appliance sector grew at the fastest rate in the smart kitchen appliance market. This category accounts for the greatest share of the worldwide smart kitchen appliance market, owing to rising living standards and increased interest in smart connected home appliances. Furthermore, the expansion is aided by the enhanced technology utilized in these appliances, as well as their add-on networking functions. With rising customer demand for energy-efficient appliances with user-friendly interfaces, the smart big kitchen appliance industry is likely to increase. Smart kitchen appliances make use of technology that allows them to accomplish tasks more quickly and efficiently. In comparison to traditional kitchen equipment, smart kitchen equipment are more energy efficient. One of the primary aspects driving the smart kitchen appliances market growth is the functionality that automatically shuts off the appliances as needed while telling the owner. Furthermore, the growing usage of IoT technology contributes significantly to the growth of the smart kitchen appliances market. However, a lack of understanding of the benefits and high maintenance costs of smart kitchen equipment are two important challenges that are impeding the industry's growth.

Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market: Segmentation

The global smart kitchen appliances market can be segregated based on product type, technology, end-use industry, and region. Based on product type, the global smart kitchen appliances industry is categorized into smart cookware and cooktops, smart dishwashers, smart refrigerators, smart ovens, smart scale and thermometers, and others. Based on technology, the global smart kitchen appliances industry is categorized into Bluetooth, wi-fi, RFID, and others. Based on sales channels, the global smart kitchen appliances industry is categorized into offline, and online. Based on distribution channels, the global smart kitchen appliances industry is categorized into exclusive stores, multi-brand stores, online, and other distribution channels. Based on end-user, the global smart kitchen appliances industry is categorized into commercial, and residential.

North America is projected to Dominate Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Growth

In terms of value, North America was the largest market for smart kitchen appliances in 2020. The smart kitchen appliances market's growth prospects remain bright in Europe and North America. The category is growing due to the rising spending power of inhabitants in western nations such as the United States, France, and Germany, as well as their interest in sophisticated gourmet cookery. Consumers' attention is being drawn to technology-driven kitchen appliances by constantly changing home and business routines, affordable power accessibility, and increased worries about energy-efficient equipment.

Browse the full report “Smart Kitchen Appliances Market By Product Type (Smart Ovens, Smart Dishwashers, Smart Refrigerators, Smart Cookware and Cooktops, Smart Scale and Thermometers, and Others), By Technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, RFID, and Others), Sales Channel (Online, and Offline), By Distribution Channel (Multi-brand Stores, Exclusive Stores, Online, and Other Distribution Channels), By End User (Residential, and Commercials): Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecasts, 2021 – 2026” at https://www.fnfresearch.com/smart-kitchen-appliances-market

The global smart kitchen appliances market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Smart Ovens

Smart Dishwashers

Smart Refrigerators

Smart Cookware and Cooktops

Smart Scale and Thermometers

Others

By Technology

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

RFID

Others

By Sales Channel

Online

Offline

By Distribution Channel

Multi-brand Stores

Exclusive Stores

Online

Other Distribution Channels

By End-User

Residential

Commercial

