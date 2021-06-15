New social look templates • Yoast

Edwin Toonen Edwin is a strategic content specialist. Before joining Yoast, he spent years honing his skills at the leading web design magazine of the Netherlands.

Social media is an essential tool in the marketing equipment of every site owner. However, it is difficult to control how your URLs are shared on Facebook and Twitter. The Social Previews feature in Yoast SEO Premium helps you create the best social posts, but what about all your taxonomies and personal post types? The new social appearance template in Yoast SEO 16.5 helps you to fix it quickly.

Show your content properly on social media

For centuries, Yoast SEO has had a feature that helps you look great on social media. In the Facebook settings, you can enable the Open Graph feature that automatically adds the code needed for social platforms to understand your content. With a simple turn of a switch, your content is readable through social media. What’s more, you can even set a default image that shows once the content shared on those platforms contains no image.

That’s not all, because we have Social previews in the WordPress post editor. With this feature of Yoast SEO Premium you can control in detail what that particular post or page should look like when shared on Twitter or Facebook. In the preview screen, you can change the image for each platform and give it a specific title or description. Since this is a preview, you also get a visual representation of how the message will eventually appear on social media.

Facebook Preview in Yoast SEO Premium

All this you can make the most of your social media posts! You can be sure that the title, image and description look exactly as you would like.

But one thing is missing: more control over how parts of your website appear when shared on social media. We need social appearance template for archives, authors, post types – what do you have? From Yoast SEO 16.5 you get this flexibility! With these templates, you can determine what your pages look like when shared – by you or others – and do so systematically.

Social Appearance Templates in Yoast SEO Premium

Just like the social previews, the social appearance template is a feature of Yoast SEO Premium. With this new feature, you can set a default social template for each page, type, taxonomy, and archive. If you have a large website, it will take you a lot of time to set up the social look of all the different types of content. Thanks to this new feature, it becomes much easier, flexible and scalable. You get complete control over everything. No more ugly social messages, even if a reader shares a dark URL from the darkest depths of your site!

With the new social look template, you can determine what will appear when something is shared – even if you are not the one sharing it – and make sure it looks good. You have more control over images, titles and descriptions, and the variables help you make it easier to display social messages to more parts of your site than ever before.

A social template for our work department

Easy, fast and painless posting on social media

Getting started is easy! If you go to Yoast SEO> Search Appearance, you will notice that each post type and taxonomy contains a new Social Settings section. You can upload a picture, choose a title and write a description that specifically relates to this type of message. Yoast SEO Premium is now standard that you only publish the title of your social post, as posts with just the title usually have the most impact.

Of course, you can use the variables to automate the generation of titles and descriptions. By doing this, you can set up excellent standard social templates in the blink of an eye – for your entire website. All these new and improved social characteristics make it a no-brainer to upgrade to Yoast SEO Premium!

Other updates in Yoast SEO 16.5

In addition to clearing the social and search settings to make room for the new templates for social appearance, we have quite a few other improvements. First, we moved the social settings for the Home page from the Social> Facebook tab to Search Appearance> General. We also have an image validation alert for the homepage’s social image and the default social image to warn about unsupported file extensions. We have also improved the recognition of passive voice in the Turkish language.

This is it for Yoast SEO 16.5!

In Yoast SEO 16.5, we introduced a new addition to our social media features: the social appearance template. These templates help you prepare your open graph data for each type of content on your site. This means you will never see an ugly URL on social media again. Premium users can use the feature immediately. Don’t have a Premium yet? Get it now!