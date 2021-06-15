How did the pandemics change activity on dating websites? The ReviewTopDating.com team researched

Communication and meetups restrictions, forced self-isolation – all this took communication online even for those who used to spend little to no time online.

PARIS, FRANCE, June 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The pandemics and long lockdown changed the life of every person. Communication and meetups restrictions, fear of close contacts, forced self-isolation – all this took communication online even for those who used to spend little to no time online.People have an extreme lack of human communication. There are tens of thousands of new users on dating websites. How did the world situation change online activity? ReviewTopDating team shares the results of their new research. They noticed three major aspects:1. People became more open and sociableGetting to know someone online is not that terrifying! This was the answer of 67% of people polled after they registered on a dating website and talked to people there.“I used to be wary of dating websites and made fun of my girlfriends who hanged out there. But during the lockdown, I felt very lonely. Even the walks with my friends were now gone and the gyms were closed. One evening I registered on three websites, and you know what? It was a great decision! I met a wonderful man there. We chatted first and then met up. And yes, we brought a negative corona test to our first date! This is the new normal!”Ann, 372. Videodates are the new global dating trendSocial contacts are important even in dark times. Pandemics are no exclusion. Researches showed that many people start using video calls to meet new people.“I met Katrin on an international social communication platform. I was surprised when she offered me to have a video call. Usually, girls get annoyed even by a photo request, and she offered me a video call just like that. We started having calls every day and it was exactly what we needed! All cafes and restaurants in our city were closed and it was cold outside… Thanks to video dates we got to know each other better and realized we fit each other perfectly. It wouldn’t be so great if we would only chat.”David, 383. Activity increased: even more swipes, likes, and matchesThe situation also influenced those who were registered earlier but abandoned their account. Even the most inactive profiles came back to life, while the users became more active and sociable.“I was scrolling through my mail deleting spam messages as I saw a notification that I have an account on one of the dating websites for people over 40 . It was the second months of a home office and I was dead bored. I recovered my password and decided to make women happy with my likes and compliments. I got so much attention and matches! I think people need communication so badly, which influenced my popularity.”Alex, 46