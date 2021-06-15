Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 526 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,877 in the last 365 days.

MED-VUE LAUNCHED AS REPORTING OF MEDICAL MISINFORMATION GROWS

Irresponsible web and social content fuelling inaccuracy and confusion

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, USA, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the last 18 months, journalists have faced unprecedented levels of COVID 19 disinformation, highlighting the difficulties in extracting truth from unverified sources. According to a survey conducted by the International Centre for Journalists*, 28% of those polled received disinformation several times a day with 81% encountering it at least once a week. Almost a quarter (23%) of journalists said they had increased their reliance on user-generated content with the report pointing to ‘an information ecosystem that is too tolerant of dis/misinformation and unreliable sources’.

In a bid to increase source certainty in medical reporting, MED-VUE is launching the World’s first verified multimedia resource for every FDA approved Drug and Therapeutic since 2018. Offering only authorised content, MED-VUE facilitates Press & Media access to official imagery, videos and infographics to support the growing use of visual content in news dissemination.

MED-VUE CEO Marc de Leuw said: ‘Visual content is now a mainstay of delivering news - but imagery can also be a medium for conveying disinformation. Med-Vue tackles the unique challenges Drugs & Therapeutics companies have in successfully delivering verified visual collateral to Healthcare Media. By providing a trusted source of content we can help eliminate the serious threat of unapproved or misleading content being confused for the real thing’.

Research undertaken by ISEBOX identified a variety of problems preventing Media access to official drugs & therapeutics content. These include lack of visibility, firewall lockouts and download issues. Additionally, content sourced from search engines is often unauthorised, inaccurate and out of date.

MED-VUE is a subsidiary of ISEBOX Ltd which was launched in 2012 to service multimedia content delivery to press and journalists.
https://med-vue.com/

* Global survey - International Centre for Journalists and Tow Center for Digital Journalism at Columbia University, Oct 2020 featuring 1046 Journalists across print, online and broadcast.

For more information contact:

Daniel Thomas
MED-VUE
+44 7774 234950
daniel.thomas@med-vue.com

You just read:

MED-VUE LAUNCHED AS REPORTING OF MEDICAL MISINFORMATION GROWS

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.